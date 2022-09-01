Government go-ahead to indigenous LCA Mark 2 fighter aircraft project

Representative image (Image: PTI)

The Cabinet Committee on Security has cleared the development of the light combat aircraft (LCA) Mark 2 fighter, which would be a replacement for the Mirage 2000, Jaguar and MiG-29 combat aircraft in the Indian Air Force (IAF).



“LCA Mark 2 fighter aircraft development project has been cleared by the government. This would pave the way for designers to develop an advanced 17.5-tonne single-engine aircraft. Development of new aircraft is to be completed by 2027,” Aeronautical Development Agency chief Girish Deodhare told news agency ANI on the project.

The project was cleared on August 31.

Deodhare said the project would benefit from the progress made in the LCA Mark 1A programme and help in the development of the fifth generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft project, according to ANI.

The government cleared the development of prototypes of which the first is likely to roll out in a year and the project is scheduled to be completed by 2027 after flying trials, he said.

The fighter would be in the category of the Rafale-class aircraft in terms of avionics and capabilities but lighter in weight, according to Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The government also said the engines should be Made in India after the initial development phase. At present, 30 LCAs are in service with the IAF and two are being used by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to develop Mark 1As.