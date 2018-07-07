Government aims to make all offices single-use plastic-free; Environment min takes lead

The Centre aims to make all offices single-use plastic-free soon and the Environment Ministry has already adopted this eco-friendly practice, a senior official has said. India was the global host for the World Environment Day this year on June 5 with the theme of 'beat plastic pollution' and it committed to achieve the goal by showcasing best practices and innovations.

The Environment Ministry, subsequently in a communication dated June 13, has urged that the "aim of the central government is to make all offices single-use plastic free in the ensuing two months".

Union Environment Secretary C K Mishra said, "The practice has already been adopted at the headquarters of his ministry -- Indira Paryaravan Bhawan, where no single-use plastic is being used."

"We do not serve water in packaged plastic bottles, but just a simple glass, even during meetings. And, we do not use any other form of single-use plastic, and idea is that other departments and offices also adopt this eco-friendly practice," he said.

The department of revenue under the Ministry of Finance today issued an official memorandum, urging officials to ensure the phasing out of single-use plastic in line with the vision of the Environment Ministry.

"It is requested that all officers under your administrative control may kindly be instructed to phase out use of single-use plastic items in their offices as the aim of the government is to make all offices single-use plastic free," the memorandum said.

The use of plastic water bottles during meetings and other functions is a common practice in various offices and therefore the government is targeting its removal.

India has set an example on the world stage by committing to beat plastic pollution and showcased best practices and innovations to overcome the challenge, Naysan Sahba, director of the UN Environment Programme's Division of Communications and Public Information, had said ahead of the World Environment Day.

"We have taken the first step and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has stopped use of single-use plastic items such as PET water bottles, plastic cups, plates, plastic glasses, plastic banners, at Indira Paryaran Bhawan, the headquarters of our ministry," Mishra had said in the ministry's communication of June 13.

"An example set by the government will have a huge impact across the country," it said.