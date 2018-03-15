Government: 42,334 cases of illegal mining registered till September FY18

Government on Thursday said 42,334 cases of illegal mining were registered across the mineral-bearing states till September in the current fiscal.

At 10,797, Maharashtra registered the highest number of cases during this period, according to written reply to a Lok Sabha question by Minister of State for Mines and Coal Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary.

Another 7,854 cases were registered in Madhya Pradesh, 4,586 in Gujarat. 4,063 in Andhra Pradesh and 3,203 in Telangana.

In Chhattisgarh, 2,227 cases of illegal mining were registered, in Kerala 3,017, Karnataka (2,830), Rajasthan (2,025), Jammu and Kashmir (928), Haryana (527) Jharkhand (204), Tamil Nadu (48) and Odisha (25).

In 2016-17, 96,233 cases of illegal mining were registered, 1,10,476 were registered in 2015-16 and 96,684 were registered in 2014-15.

Based on the information regarding quarterly returns on illegal mining provided by state governments to Indian Bureau of Mines about the instances of illegal mining, FIRs have been lodged and vehicles used in the crime have been seized, Chaudhary said.