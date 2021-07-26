MARKET NEWS

Got Baal Aadhaar card for your child? UIDAI reminds this must do job for parents

Baal Aadhaar card: According to the UIDAI rules, a child below 5 years can get blue coloured unique identity card.

Moneycontrol News
July 26, 2021 / 02:42 PM IST

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) can issue Aadhaar card for your infants too. A blue coloured Baal Aadhaar card is provided to the child below the age 5 years, which gives unique identity to the child.

The UIDAI has reminded those parents who have got Baal Aadhaar card for their child below 5 years of age about the mandatory biometric update required when the child becomes 5 years of age.

Parents should take their child to the nearest Aadhaar centre and get the biometric update of the child done, the UIDAI suggested.

"A child below 5 years gets a blue colour #BaalAadhaar. Biometric update is mandatory at the age of 5 yrs. Take your child to a nearby Aadhaar Kendra for #MandatoryBiometricUpdate", UIDAI reminded parents from its official twitter hanle.

The UIDAI gave the link — appointments.uidai.gov.in/easearch.aspx?AspxAutoDetectCookieSupport=1 for who may find it difficult to locate the nearest Aadhaar Kendra and suggested such parents to locate the nearest Aadhaar Kendra by logging in at the given direct UIDAI link.

Nearest Aadhaar centre: How to locate

Close

The parents are required to book an appointment and take their child at the nearest Aadhaar centre by logging in at direct UIDAI link — appointments.uidai.gov.in/easearch.aspx?AspxAutoDetectCookieSupport=1 to get one's child's mandatory biometric update done after the child becomes 5 years of age.

Here is the step by step guide:

-Visit appointments.uidai.gov.in/easearch.aspx?AspxAutoDetectCookieSupport=1

-Select State, Postal (PIN) Code or Search box option

-Fill in the information

-Click at 'Locate Centre' button.

You need to visit the centre with your child after getting an appointment once you find the nearest Aadhaar center.
first published: Jul 26, 2021 02:42 pm

