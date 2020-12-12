Got a side-berth in the train? This new seat design from Indian Railways will take all your discomfort away

Representative image

Those of us who have travelled on a side-berth in a train in India know the agony associated with it. But now, the Indian Railways has made some changes to the seating design that is sure to end it, at last.

The design for the side-lower berth, which has a middle gap that makes sleeping uncomfortable, will now be modified. Two chairs are usually converted into a single sleeper berth on the side.



यात्रियों के सुविधाजनक सफर के लिए प्रयासरत भारतीय रेल, इसी का उदाहरण है सीटों में किये गये कुछ बदलाव, जिनसे यात्रियों का सफर हुआ और अधिक आरामदायक। pic.twitter.com/Q4rbXXYd7f



Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on December 11 shared a video on Twitter where an official explained the new seating design.

The new design eliminates the discomfort and looks like it will finally end the suffering for passengers and revive the side-berth once and for all.

There have been several changes that Indian Railways is bringing in to make train travel better for the travellers.

For instance, the Indian Railways in October said that non-AC sleeper coaches would be replaced by AC coaches for trains running at 130/160 kmph.

Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman and CEO, Railway Board also clarified that sleeper coaches will not be removed, neither will the number be reduced.

Though, Coronavirus has dashed all hopes of train travel in the foreseeable future, 2021 looks brighter as COVID-19 vaccine efforts promise a hope of restart of train services.

