Goregaon Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Goregaon Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Goregaon is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Mumbai Suburban district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Goregaon Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency Information

Goregaon is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra under Mumbai Suburban district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 48.5% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 48% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Vidya Thakur won this seat by a margin of 4756 votes, which was 2.9% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 163787 votes.

Subhash Desai won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 24815 votes. SS polled 145689 votes, 47.44% of the total votes polled.