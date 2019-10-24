Goregaon Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Goregaon Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Goregaon Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Goregaon constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Goregaon is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Mumbai Suburban district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Goregaon Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 48.5% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 48% in 2009.
Voter turnout was 48.5% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 48% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Vidya Thakur won this seat by a margin of 4756 votes, which was 2.9% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 163787 votes.
Subhash Desai won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 24815 votes. SS polled 145689 votes, 47.44% of the total votes polled.The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
