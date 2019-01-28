App
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 08:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

Gorakhpur's Congress unit wants Priyanka Gandhi to fight Lok Sabha polls from here

The poster carries the slogan 'Gorakhpur ki yahi pukar, Priyanak Gandhi Sansad is baar'.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Gorakhpur's Congress unit on Sunday raised a demand for fielding Priyanka Gandhi from here, depicting her as a modern "Jhansi ki Rani". The district unit of the party raised the demand in two posters that came up in the stronghold of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who represented Gorakhpur between 1998 and 2017 in the 12th, 13th, 14th and 15th Lok Sabha.

In the first poster, the Congress party workers demanded that Priyanka Gandhi be made the Congress candidate from Gorakhpur for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The poster also mentioned defeat of the BJP candidate from Gorakhpur seat in the 2017 bypoll, held after it was vacated by Adityanath to become the UP chief minister.

The poster carries the slogan 'Gorakhpur ki yahi pukar, Priyanak Gandhi Sansad is baar'.

In the second poster, Priyanka Gandhi is depicted as Queen of Jhansi, riding a white horse. The poster carries slogans like "Chaaro taraf baj raha danka, Bahan Priyanka - Bahan Priyanka and "Desh ki ab yahi pukar, Congress aae abki baar."

Speaking to reporters, Anwar Hussain, general secretary of the Congress' district unit, said, "We are highly motivated and excited as Priyanka Gandhi has been made in-charge of the eastern UP. We are asking the party to make her the candidate for Lok Sabha elections from Gorakhpur this time.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 08:25 am

