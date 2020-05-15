GOQii brand ambassador Akshay Kumar distributes 1,000 wrist bands to Mumbai Police

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has donated 1,000 GOQii Vital 3.0 smart bands to Mumbai Police who are at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19.

Akshay is GOQii's brand ambassador and had earlier donated Rs 2 crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation.

GOQii launched India's first smart band which measures body temperature, a major breakthrough in detecting early symptoms of COVID-19. The smart band will track body temperature, heart rate, blood pressure and sleep while keeping a check on your step count and calories.

The company has partnered with German health tech startup Thryve to conduct a clinical study in India to check the accuracy of early detection of COVID-19.

Coronavirus India News LIVE

The band is priced at Rs 3,999 and is available for pre-booking on the GOQii India’s official website. It will be soon available on Amazon and Flipkart.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy