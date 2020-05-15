App
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 07:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GOQii brand ambassador Akshay Kumar distributes 1,000 wrist bands to Mumbai Police

GOQii 1,000 Vital 3.0 smart bands can measure body temperature.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has donated 1,000 GOQii Vital 3.0 smart bands to Mumbai Police who are at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19.

Akshay is GOQii's brand ambassador and had earlier donated Rs 2 crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation.

GOQii launched India's first smart band which measures body temperature, a major breakthrough in detecting early symptoms of COVID-19. The smart band will track body temperature, heart rate, blood pressure and sleep while keeping a check on your step count and calories.

The company has partnered with German health tech startup Thryve to conduct a clinical study in India to check the accuracy of early detection of COVID-19.

tags #Akshay Kumar #Business #coronavirus #GOQii #India #Mumbai police #Technology

