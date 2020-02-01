Gopal Baglay appointed Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka

Baglay is currently serving at the Prime Minister's Office
Seasoned diplomat Gopal Baglay was on Saturday appointed India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka. A 1992-batch officer of Indian Foreign Service, Baglay succeeds Taranjit Singh Sandhu in Sri Lanka.
Sandhu has been appointed Indian Ambassador to the US.
Baglay is currently serving at the Prime Minister's Office.
"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
Baglay has held many key positions including spokesperson of the MEA and Deputy High Commissioner of India to Pakistan.He had also handled the sensitive PAI (Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran) division in the MEA.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.