Google's mobility report: How India has stopped moving post lockdown

Google has collected data on mobility to know how much people have stopped moving around across the world and in India during the 21-day lockdown. Data suggests that post-lockdown, India saw a 77 percent drop in public mobility to places like retail restaurants, cafes, shopping centres, theme parks, museums, libraries, and movie theatres as compared to the period from January 3 to February 6. Citizens are following the experts’ advice to maintain social distancing while they are out to buy necessary things. Here are some highlights from what it found out about India. (Image: Reuters)