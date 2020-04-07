Google's mobility report: How India has stopped moving post lockdown

The report includes categories that are useful to social distancing efforts as well as access to essential services. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 Google has collected data on mobility to know how much people have stopped moving around across the world and in India during the 21-day lockdown. Data suggests that post-lockdown, India saw a 77 percent drop in public mobility to places like retail restaurants, cafes, shopping centres, theme parks, museums, libraries, and movie theatres as compared to the period from January 3 to February 6. Citizens are following the experts’ advice to maintain social distancing while they are out to buy necessary things. Here are some highlights from what it found out about India. (Image: Reuters) 2/7 Retail and recreation | 77 percent fall in public mobility like retail restaurants as compared to the baseline. (Moneycontrol) 3/7 Transit station | Transportation mobility trends were down 71 percent from the corresponding period. (Moneycontrol) 4/7 Grocery and pharmacy | 65 percent fall in daily footfalls at grocery stores and pharmacies compared to baseline. (Moneycontrol) 5/7 Parks | Mobility trends for places like national parks and public gardens witnessed a 57 percent fall. (Moneycontrol) 6/7 Workplaces | Amid lockdown many are working from home to stop the spread of coronavirus, due to this, the workplaces witnessed a 47 percent fall in attendance. (Moneycontrol) 7/7 Residential | Residences witnessed a surge in public availability by 22 percent in the period under review. (Moneycontrol) First Published on Apr 7, 2020 01:40 pm