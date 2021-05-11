Google raises $4.6 million through internal donations for COVID-19 relief in India

Google said it has raised $4.6 million through an internal donation campaign for COVID-19 relief in India.
Internet giant Google said it has so far raised $4.6 million (Rs 33 crore) through an internal donation campaign for COVID-19 relief in India.
The funds raised will go to nonprofit organisations, including GiveIndia, Charities Aid Foundation India, GOONJ, and United Way of Mumbai, Google said in a blog post.
Google has updated Search, Maps, and YouTube to help people find information on vaccines, availability of hospital beds, and medical oxygen.
"When people ask questions about vaccines on Google Search, they see information panels that display the latest updates on vaccine safety, efficacy and side-effects, plus registration information that directs users to the Co-WIN website. You will also find information about prevention, self-care, and treatment under the Prevention and Treatment tab, in easy-to-understand language sourced from authorised medical sources and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. " the company said.
India's ferocious second wave of COVID-19 cases has led to a shortage of hospital beds, medical oxygen and essential medicines. Several people are seeking resources for COVID-19 patients through social media platforms and messaging apps.
The company is testing a new feature using the Q&A function in Maps that will let users request and share information on the availability of hospital beds and medical oxygen in India.
"As this will be user-generated content and not provided by authorised sources, it may be required to verify the accuracy and freshness of the information before utilizing it," Google clarified.
Google said it is now sharing the locations of more than 23,000 vaccination centres across the country, in English and eight Indian languages. The search engine already provides information on 2,500 testing centres in India.
"We're continuing to work closely with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to make more vaccination centre information available to users throughout India," the company said.
On YouTube, Google has curated a playlist that provides authoritative information about vaccines, preventing the spread of the disease, and facts from experts on COVID-19 care.
The company has also rolled out a COVID Aid campaign on Google Pay which lets users donate money to certain NGOs.