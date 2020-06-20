App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2020 08:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Google Pay not a payment system operator but third-party app provider: RBI to Delhi HC

The RBI's submissions came in response to a PIL alleging that Google Pay was facilitating financial transactions without the requisite authorisation from RBI.

PTI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has told the Delhi High Court that Google Pay is a third party app provider (TPAP) and does not operate any payment systems. Therefore, its operations are not in violation of the Payment and Settlement System Act of 2007, RBI has told a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan.

RBI has also told the court that since Google Pay does not operate any payment system, it does not find a place in the list of authorised payment system operators published by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

The RBI's submissions came in response to a PIL by financial economist Abhijit Mishra who has alleged that Google's mobile payment app, Google Pay or GPay, was facilitating financial transactions without the requisite authorisation from RBI.

Mishra has claimed that GPay was acting as a payments system provider in violation of the Payments and Settlements Act as it has no valid authorisation from the central bank of the country to carry out such functions.

related news

He has also contended that GPay does not figure in NPCI's list of authorised 'payment systems operators' released on March 20, 2019.

The bench said the matter requires detailed hearing as it affects other third party apps and listed it on July 22.

First Published on Jun 20, 2020 07:32 pm

Mumbai Taximens Union demands removal of restrictions on cabs, autos in Mumbai

Increase employment limit under MGNREGA from 100 to 200 days: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to PM Modi

China woos Bangladesh, provides tariff exemption for 97% of exports from Dhaka

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

