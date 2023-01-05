 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Google India committed to mentoring 1 million Indian women entrepreneurs: Blinken

PTI
Jan 05, 2023 / 10:34 PM IST

"We're working to both create and also, as appropriate, replicate efforts like the US-India Alliance for Women's Economic Empowerment," Blinken said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (File Image : AP)

Applauding the efforts of the US-India Alliance for Women's Economic Empowerment that connects the private sector and civil society to help women grow their businesses, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that Google India has committed to mentoring 1 million Indian women entrepreneurs.

Launching US Strategy on Global Women's Economic Security in Washington on Wednesday, Blinken also said that the Biden administration will promote women's entrepreneurship by addressing some of the challenges that too often hold women back, including a lack of mentorship and training opportunities.

"We're working to both create and also, as appropriate, replicate efforts like the US-India Alliance for Women's Economic Empowerment," Blinken said.

"That connects the private sector and civil society to provide Indian women with technical skills and networking opportunities to help them grow their businesses. At the alliance's launch, Google India committed to mentoring one million Indian women entrepreneurs; we're working with other partners to increase that number. That would have a remarkable impact," Blinken said.

Promoting gender equality and equity is an affirmative part of America's approach because this recognises that doing so is essential to addressing some of the world's most pressing challenges.

"We need women's full economic participation to actually lead an inclusive recovery from the COVID pandemic. As you've heard, we need their leadership in resolving conflict. We need their ideas and their innovation to tackle the climate crisis," he said.