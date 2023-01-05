Google India committed to mentoring 1 million Indian women entrepreneurs: Blinken

Applauding the efforts of the US-India Alliance for Women's Economic Empowerment that connects the private sector and civil society to help women grow their businesses, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that Google India has committed to mentoring 1 million Indian women entrepreneurs.

Launching US Strategy on Global Women's Economic Security in Washington on Wednesday, Blinken also said that the Biden administration will promote women's entrepreneurship by addressing some of the challenges that too often hold women back, including a lack of mentorship and training opportunities.

"We're working to both create and also, as appropriate, replicate efforts like the US-India Alliance for Women's Economic Empowerment," Blinken said.

"That connects the private sector and civil society to provide Indian women with technical skills and networking opportunities to help them grow their businesses. At the alliance's launch, Google India committed to mentoring one million Indian women entrepreneurs; we're working with other partners to increase that number. That would have a remarkable impact," Blinken said.

Promoting gender equality and equity is an affirmative part of America's approach because this recognises that doing so is essential to addressing some of the world's most pressing challenges.

"We need women's full economic participation to actually lead an inclusive recovery from the COVID pandemic. As you've heard, we need their leadership in resolving conflict. We need their ideas and their innovation to tackle the climate crisis," he said.

"The strategy that we're putting forward has at its heart a simple vision: creating a world in which all women and girls everywhere can contribute to and benefit from economic growth and global prosperity. That's a world in which we will all be better off," Blinken said. Closing the gender gap in the workforce by 2025 would add up to USD 28 trillion to the global economy. Especially at a time when we are working to recover from COVID, deal with the impact of climate, and address the many conflicts that are also holding back the global economy, that contribution is more vital than ever, he said. As part of the strategy, the US will advance women's economic competitiveness so that more women can fully participate and lead in all sectors, in all industries, including as CEOs and board members. "One way we're helping to do that is through programmes like WE-Champs, which will provide technical assistance and training to women's chambers of commerce and business associations in 18 countries across Europe to support women-owned small businesses. That's one practical example of how we will bring that first pillar of the strategy to life," he said. The US will strengthen the foundational support child care, elder care that allows women to participate equitably in the economy, he asserted. "As you've heard again this morning, COVID-19 forced millions of women around the world to withdraw from the workforce to take on caregiving responsibilities for their families. So we will expand access to options so that caregivers, most of whom are women, can actually return to work," Blinken said.

PTI

READ MORE