you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 10:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Earth lists Mumbai airport, other Indian landscapes

Along with Mumbai, over 35 different Indian landscapes are part of the new set of Google Earth View pictures.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: earthview.withgoogle.com
Image: earthview.withgoogle.com

Google Earth recently added more than 1,000 high-resolution satellite images to its web-based library called Earth View. And, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is a part of it.

Earth View is a collection of thousands of the planet's most beautiful landscapes seen from space.

Recently, Google has made its biggest update to Earth View by adding more than 1,000 new images to the collection, bringing the total number to more than 2,500 striking landscapes.

In one of the pictures, the top view of the Mumbai airport has been captured. Along with Mumbai, over 35 different Indian landscapes from Shimoga, Karaichuthuvari, South Andaman, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Chargheri, Chiranahalliand other states are parts of the new set of pictures.

In a blog, Google Earth product manager Gopal Shah said that Earth View was born 10 years ago. He was flying over San Francisco when a strange but kaleidoscopically beautiful vista opened up outside of his tiny airplane window. When he got home, he fired up Google Earth to investigate.

“As an amateur photographer, I instinctively took a screenshot of the landscape now clear on my laptop. And with that simple act, Earth View was born,” said Shah.

All the new imagery is available in the Earth View gallery, as well as the popular Earth View Chrome Extension.


First Published on Feb 19, 2020 10:13 am

