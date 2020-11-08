Google Doodle honours Marathi writer Purushottam Laxman Deshpande on his 101st birth anniversary

Google celebrated the 101st birth anniversary of legendary Indian writer, playwright, musician, composer, actor, director and philanthropist Purushottam Laxman Deshpande, also known by his Marathi initials 'Pu La' with a Google Doodle on November 8.

The doodle has been illustrated by Mumbai-based guest artist Sameer Kulavoor. Along with the doodle, Google also dedicated an Arts and Culture slideshow showcasing his life and work.

Purushottam Laxman Deshpande was born on November 8, 1919 in Bombay (now Mumbai), India. He earned a master’s degree and served as a college lecturer before he began to pursue a career in music. A master of the harmonium, he played as an accompanist for acclaimed vocal artists of the day and released his own hit recordings as well.

Not only music, in the late 1940s, his writing premiered in Bombay magazine. He produced prolific collections of writing which included novels, essays, comedy books, travelogues, children’s plays, and one-man stage shows—much of which saw massive popularity, particularly in his home state of Maharashtra.

In addition to this, he also acted in dozens of films, many of which he directed himself.

In the 1990s, Deshpande and his wife established a philanthropic foundation in his name which in the years since has carried on his positive legacy through the promotion of a variety of social and cultural causes.

'Pu La' was recognised with many awards like the Padma Shri in 1966, the Padma Bhushan in 1990 and the Punyabhushan in 1993. He was awarded Sahitya Akademi Award thrice in 1965, 1967 and 1979. He was also awarded with Honorary Doctor of Literature degrees from Rabindra Bharati University in 1979, University of Pune in 1980 and Tilak Maharashtra University in 1993.

The Marathi film Bhai: Vyakti Ki Valli was a biography made on Deshpande directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The movie was in two released in two parts in 2019. The details about his life were taken from the Aahe Manohar Tari, a book written by his wife Sunita Deshpande.

Renowned for his signature style of joyful humor and satire, Deshpande brought smiles to the faces of countless readers and audiences with his multifaceted contributions to Marathi literature and the performing arts.

"Being born and brought up in Mumbai/Maharashtra, one comes across Pu La Deshpande's name and works constantly in popular culture - music, writing, films, theatre, literature, and more. He was known to be a sharp observer of life, and one can see that in his literary work. There is a wildly popular Marathi song we were exposed to as kids in school called Naach re mora (dance peacock, dance) - I learnt much later (to my surprise) that he composed the song!" Kulavoor, the doodle's creator, was quoted as saying.

When asked about what people take away from the Doodle, he said "Pu La's life and work is the message!"