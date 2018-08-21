App
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Doodle of the Day remembers writer Ismat Chughtai

Chughtai had written books on feminism and some of them were banned in South Asia.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Google has dedicated its Doodle of the Day in the honour of Indian Urdu writer, Ismat Chughtai. An iconic feminist during her time, Chughtai had written books on topics related to feminism and other topics which were considered taboo during the 1930s.

During 20th century, Chughtai was renowned as a significant voice in Urdu literature and wrote books on topics such as female sexuality and femininity, middle-class gentility, and class conflict.

The Government of India had awarded her the prestigious Padma Shree in 1976. Chughtai made her Bollywood debut as a screenwriter with several hits such as Arzoo (1950), Farain (1953) and Sone Ki Chidiya (1958).

Ismat Chughtai Infographic

Chughtai came from a family of “Hindus, Muslims and Christians who all live peacefully”, Chughtai’s daughter, nephew and niece had married Hindus.

With a fondness for reading, she read not only the Qur’an but also avidly read the Gita and the Bible.

Some of Chughtai’s writings were banned in South Asia. These included Angarey and Lihaaf.

Passing away at the age of 76 in 1991, Chugtai’s dying wish was to be cremated. Fulfilling her wish, she was cremated in Chandanwadi crematorium.
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 02:10 pm

tags #Google Doodle #Indian Urdu writer #Ismat Chugtai #Trending News

