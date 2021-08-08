MARKET NEWS

English
Google doodle celebrates India's first woman pilot Sarla Thukral's 107th birthday

The doodle was illustrated by artist Vrinda Zaveri, wherein the iconic image of Sarla Thakur is shown sitting in the cockpit, in a sari.

Moneycontrol News
August 08, 2021 / 04:45 PM IST
Source: Twitter/GoogleIndia


Google doodle on August 8 dedicated its homepage to Sarla Thukral, India’s first woman pilot, on the occasion of her 107th birthday.

The doodle was illustrated by artist Vrinda Zaveri, wherein the iconic image of Thakur is shown sitting in the cockpit, in a sari.

The search giant said that doodle was originally planned to be released last year, on the occasion of her birth anniversary.

“However, when the tragic plane crash occurred in Kerala, we withheld the doodle out of respect to the event and relief effort,” Google said, adding that they do not usually run doodles more than once. “Ms Thukral left such a lasting legacy for women in aviation that we decided to run the doodle this year in honour of her 107th birthday,” it explained.

Sarla Thukral was born in Delhi, British India on this day in 1914 and later moved to Lahore in present-day Pakistan.

Inspired by her husband who was an airmail pilot from a family of fliers, she began training to follow in their footsteps.

At age 21, dressed in a traditional sari, she stepped into the cockpit of a small double-winged plane for her first solo flight. Lifting the craft into the sky, she made history in the process. Newspapers soon spread the word that the skies were no longer the province for only men.

And Thukral’s groundbreaking ascent did not stop there. As a student of the Lahore Flying Club, she completed 1,000 hours of flight time to gain her A licence, another first for Indian women. She then began preparation to become a commercial pilot, but the outbreak of World War II put a halt on civil aviation training.

Instead, Thukral studied fine art and painting at Lahore’s Mayo School of Arts (now the National College of Arts). She later returned to Delhi where she continued painting and built a successful career designing jewelry and clothing.

In the decades since, Thukral’s soaring achievements have paved the way for generations of Indian women to turn their dreams of flight into reality.
Tags: #Google Doodle #Google India #India #Sarla Thukral
first published: Aug 8, 2021 04:45 pm

