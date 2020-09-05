172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|google-celebrates-teachers-day-with-playful-doodle-5800981.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2020 10:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google celebrates Teacher’s Day with playful doodle

Teachers’ Day in India is celebrated a month ahead of the global date on October 5, in honour of the country’s second President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Moneycontrol News
Google Doodle - Teachers' Day (Source Google.in)
Google Doodle - Teachers' Day (Source Google.in)

Like it does on most notable occasions, Google India’s home page has been creatively altered to celebrate Teachers’ Day today (September 5).

Known as Google Doodle, the image situated along the top of the search bar on the home page today shows items most used by teachers and students.

Among the doodles include books, laptop and other stationery items. The two ‘O’s in Google have also creatively portrayed the planet Saturn and an atom.

Close

Also Read | Teachers' Day: What is it and why is it celebrated on September 5 in India?

related news

Since 1962, Teachers’ Day in India is celebrated a month ahead of the global date on October 5, in honour of the country’s second President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on September 5, 1888.

It is a day dedicated to the appreciation of teachers, where students and institutions honour their contributions in a particular field or the community. While not limited to traditional teacher-student relationships, the COVID-19 pandemic this year may change how celebrations take place in schools and colleges.

Teachers Day 2020: Movies to watch on re-learning, innovating and evolving

Schools and colleges have been shut since the first lockdown in March 2020 amid increasing coronavirus infections and the Centre plans to re-open educational institutions phase-wise between September-November 2020.
First Published on Sep 5, 2020 10:55 am

tags #Google Doodle #India #Teachers' Day 2020 #trends

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.