Google celebrates Teacher’s Day with playful doodle

Like it does on most notable occasions, Google India’s home page has been creatively altered to celebrate Teachers’ Day today (September 5).

Known as Google Doodle, the image situated along the top of the search bar on the home page today shows items most used by teachers and students.

Among the doodles include books, laptop and other stationery items. The two ‘O’s in Google have also creatively portrayed the planet Saturn and an atom.

Since 1962, Teachers’ Day in India is celebrated a month ahead of the global date on October 5, in honour of the country’s second President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on September 5, 1888.

It is a day dedicated to the appreciation of teachers, where students and institutions honour their contributions in a particular field or the community. While not limited to traditional teacher-student relationships, the COVID-19 pandemic this year may change how celebrations take place in schools and colleges.

Schools and colleges have been shut since the first lockdown in March 2020 amid increasing coronavirus infections and the Centre plans to re-open educational institutions phase-wise between September-November 2020.