Google celebrates India’s 72nd Republic Day with doodle showcasing nation's vibrant culture

Google is celebrating India’s 72nd Republic Day with a doodle that showcases the country's diversity and range of vibrant cultures.

The doodle has honoured the day -- January 26, 1950 -- on which The Constitution of India came into effect by replacing the Government of India act (1935) and India officially transitioned into a sovereign republic.

The January 26 doodle is illustrated by Mumbai-based artist Onkar Fondekar.

While letters 'G' and 'O' stand towards the left of a caparisoned elephant with a mahout, the last three letters of 'Google', are positioned to its right. The majestic pachyderm itself represents the second 'O' in the technology bellwether's name.

“Home to approximately one-sixth of the global population, India is among the most diverse countries in the world. Today’s Doodle, illustrated by Mumbai-based guest artist Onkar Fondekar, honors the day 72 years ago when the Indian Constitution took effect and made official the country’s full transition to a sovereign republic,” said Google.

The Doodle artwork reflects the vivid cultures of the nation by showcasing musical instruments such as the dholak (a two-headed hand drum) and the sitar (a long-necked stringed instrument).

It further showcases the diversity that is India by showing people in their regional outfits in the foreground. Along with India’s rich cultural heritage which is shown through folk dances and traditional music forms, it also shows the progress that the country has made in all these years. The doodle shows a man clicking a selfie on his phone dressed in traditional Rajasthani attire.

The artwork also includes a cricketer, a film director, a sitar player, a folk dancer.

“From its distinctive architectural styles to the Bollywood film industry, India’s cultural impact is felt across the world, and today, there is much to celebrate,” Google added.

Fondekar, who drew the artwork, said he was ecstatic to be part of this project with Google and hoped the message of unity in diversity will reach the masses when they see the artwork online. "I drew inspiration from the people of India -- the culture, traditions, history, and architecture," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

(With inputs from PTI)