Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 06:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Google announces $1 mn grant to promote news literacy in India

Google said a curriculum will be developed by a team of global and local experts, who will roll out the project in seven Indian languages.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Technology giant Google on January 29 announced a $1 million grant to promote news literacy among Indians. The money will be given to Internews, a global non-profit, which will select a team of 250 journalists, fact checkers, academics and NGO workers for the project, a statement said.

The announcement, part of a $10 million commitment worldwide to media literacy, comes at a time when news publishers, especially on the digital front, have been found to have indulged in spreading misinformation.

Google said a curriculum will be developed by a team of global and local experts, who will roll out the project in seven Indian languages.

"The local leaders will then roll out the training to new internet users in non-metro cities in India, enabling them to better navigate the internet and assess the information they find," the statement said.

With an eye to curb misinformation, Google News Initiative (GNI) India Training Network -- a group of 240 senior Indian reporters and journalism educators -- has been working to counteract disinformation in their newsrooms and beyond since last year.

GNI has given verification training for more than 15,000 journalists and students from more than 875 news organisations in 10 Indian languages, using a "train-the-trainer" approach over the past year, it said.

First Published on Jan 29, 2020 06:15 pm

tags #Google #India #Technology

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.