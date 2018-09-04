App
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Good news for Mumbaikars! City may soon get bikes on rent to ease traffic congestion

The scheme will be cost-efficient for riders. A bike will be offered at Rs 2-5 per kilometre or Rs 300-500 per day, depending upon the variants

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Major relief for commuters is on the way. The state transport authority (STA) is looking at introducing motorbikes on rent to help them zoom past traffic jams, reported The Hindustan Times.

The Rent-a-Motorcycle scheme will also be cost-efficient for riders. As per the report, the vehicle will be offered at Rs 2-5 per kilometre or Rs 300-500 per day, depending upon the variants.

However, the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Department does not allow such a facility. In talks with the publication, officials said their department was reluctant to issue two-wheeler renting permits primarily because of security concerns raised by the police in the past.

To overcome this, the STA, chaired by the transport secretary of Maharashtra, has tabled a proposal on the scheme in front of Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP). Once the authorities receive a nod from the MTP, it will allow two-wheelers to be available on rent.

According to law, two-wheelers can be offered on rent as per provision in section 75 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989 and Rent-a-Motorcycle scheme 1989. The service providers receives licence with five years' validity, on which they can rent out bikes that run on fossil fuels and electricity.

Although the scheme is at its initial stage, the transport authority has already started getting several applications from various two-wheelers renting companies in the past few years, said the report. However, the applications are pending with the STA as the authority is waiting for the police report before taking any decision.
