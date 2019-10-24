Gondiya Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Gondiya Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Gondiya is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Gondiya district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 66.53% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 65.09% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Agrawal Gopaldas Shankarlal won this seat by a margin of 10758 votes, which was 5.49% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 195852 votes.

Agrawal Gopaldas Shankarlal won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 9971 votes. INC polled 163260 votes, 46.5% of the total votes polled.