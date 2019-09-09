App
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2019 04:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

GoM to submit Goa mining report to PM Modi on September 11: CM Pramod Sawant

Mining came to a standstill in Goa in March last year after the Supreme Court quashed 88 leases and banned extraction of fresh iron ore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Centre's Group of Ministers (GoM) will submit its report on resumption of mining in Goa to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 11, chief minister Pramod Sawant said after meeting Union Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi on September 9.

Mining came to a standstill in Goa in March last year after the Supreme Court quashed 88 leases and banned extraction of fresh iron ore.

Thousands of people employed directly and indirectly in the sector have since held protests to get the state and Central governments to find a way to restart mining.

Close

Joshi was in Goa to address a press conference on the occasion of the Modi government completing 100 days in its second term.

related news

"The prime minister has insisted an early decision should be taken on the issue of mining in Goa. We will be submitting a report to him suggesting solutions," Joshi said.

CM Sawant, who met Joshi, told reporters that the Centre was positive on resumption of mining.

"GoM will submit its report to the Prime Minister on September 11. GoM has prepared a detailed report. The state government has given inputs," he said, adding that solutions will be worked out by November.

First Published on Sep 9, 2019 04:10 pm

tags #India

