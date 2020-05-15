App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 05:48 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Goldman Sachs pushes ahead with 1,460 India hires, internships

Gunjan Samtani, who heads the bank in India, told Reuters in an interview this week that about half of those were offers for full-time jobs at the bank's technology centre in Bengaluru, now its second-biggest office globally. The rest are internships.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Goldman Sachs Group Inc will honor job and internship offers to 1,460 Indian graduates and students this summer, the equivalent of a quarter of its workforce in the country, forging ahead with expansion plans despite uncertainties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gunjan Samtani, who heads the bank in India, told Reuters in an interview this week that about half of those were offers for full-time jobs at the bank's technology centre in Bengaluru, now its second-biggest office globally. The rest are internships.

He also said the bank was putting in place contingency plans that could allow it to move 40 percent - 50 percent of its workforce in India back to its offices when the country's stringent lockdown ends.

Close

His pledge on hiring runs contrary to signs that both domestic and international companies in the country's massive tech and banking outsourcing industry are withdrawing offers as they tighten their belts for a slide into recession.

related news

"We are honoring each and every commitment that we make to our incoming interns and our college grads," Samtani said.

US and European banks have postponed decisions about staff cuts for now, saying they are unsure how long the coronavirus outbreak will hurt the economy and are worried about being unprepared if business suddenly snaps back.

Banks have also shown little appetite for hiring after a first quarter when Goldman's US peers put aside billions of dollars against a wave of potential loan defaults.

A spokesman for Goldman stressed that the Indian graduates were existing offers the bank was honoring and not new hires. He said the bank was still recruiting globally, but proceeding more cautiously in light of the crisis.

Over the past decade, large US banks and financial institutions including JPMorgan and Wells Fargo have established a large presence in low-cost destinations like India, hiring thousands of graduates and experienced executives across technology, finance, accounting and human resources.

Goldman last year launched a $250-million office campus in Bengaluru that can seat up to 9,000 employees. The facility currently houses roughly 5,500 workers.

Staff work across a variety of functions including technology, finance and human resources, while also providing support for business lines such as trading and the consumer banking business, Marcus.

The Indian government shut down the country in March, forcing most people to work from home. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday he would look to ease restrictions despite a continuing acceleration in the number of coronavirus cases.

Samtani, who joined Goldman Sachs nearly a decade ago in New York, after stints with Citigroup Inc, UBS and Bear Stearns, said 98 percent of his staff were working from home in some 150 Indian cities and his strategy for the months ahead included a substantial element of working from home.

The first batch of interns and full-time employees joined the firm in Bengaluru on May 4, with the remaining interns and graduates to join by July. All will initially be brought in virtually.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 15, 2020 05:43 pm

tags #Bengaluru #Business #coronavirus #Goldman Sachs #India #jobs

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Look for economic viability, don't depend only on government funds: Nitin Gadkari to educational institutes

Look for economic viability, don't depend only on government funds: Nitin Gadkari to educational institutes

Coronavirus | The pandemic will permanently change the auto industry

Coronavirus | The pandemic will permanently change the auto industry

Coronavirus lockdown: Decision to resume Delhi Metro operations to be taken by govt, says DMRC

Coronavirus lockdown: Decision to resume Delhi Metro operations to be taken by govt, says DMRC

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.