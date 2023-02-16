 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Goldman growth fund boosts bets on India as China interest cools

Feb 16, 2023 / 06:49 AM IST

The New York-based bank is targeting to invest a quarter of its newly-raised $5.2 billion growth fund in the region, people familiar with the matter said, who asked not to be named discussing internal information.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is ramping up investing its clients money in India and developed markets in Asia-Pacific as interest in China cools amid political and economic friction.

In an interview this month, Stephanie Hui, co-head of alternative investing in Asia at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, said the bank has “dialed up” in India, while overall investors are diverting some emerging market capital that was previously earmarked for China.

“While there’s excitement about China’s reopening, the capital markets haven’t rebounded yet and deal flow consequently hasn’t fully bounced back either,” she said. “Public side investors are seeing some flows back into the stock market, but on the private side, there is still a bit of a time gap. In the meantime, India and Japan have been sharing the limelight.”