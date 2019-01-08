Gold worth Rs 2.5 crore stolen from train in Rajasthan

Gold worth Rs 2.5 crore was allegedly stolen from a Bandra-Udaipur train, police said on January 8.

Two passengers, travelling with eight kg gold in a sleeper coach, alleged that the gold was stolen near the Nimbhara railway station of Chittorgarh district on January 7, the police said.

The complainants -- Narendra Tailor and Vipul -- were employees of a Mumbai-based company and were supposed to deliver the gold to traders in Udaipur, the police said, adding that they had all the documents related to the gold in their possession.