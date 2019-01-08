Gold worth Rs 2.5 crore stolen from train in Rajasthan

Two passengers, travelling with eight kg gold in a sleeper coach, alleged that the gold was stolen near the Nimbhara railway station of Chittorgarh district on January 7.
Gold worth Rs 2.5 crore was allegedly stolen from a Bandra-Udaipur train, police said on January 8.
Two passengers, travelling with eight kg gold in a sleeper coach, alleged that the gold was stolen near the Nimbhara railway station of Chittorgarh district on January 7, the police said.The complainants -- Narendra Tailor and Vipul -- were employees of a Mumbai-based company and were supposed to deliver the gold to traders in Udaipur, the police said, adding that they had all the documents related to the gold in their possession.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 03:32 pm