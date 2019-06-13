App
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2019 11:37 AM IST | Source: PTI

Gold worth Rs 17 lakh seized at Hyderabad airport, one held

According to the officials, the passenger who arrived from Dubai here on June 12 was intercepted and after verification was found to be carrying 720 grams gold paste.

Representative Image
Smuggled gold weighing over 500 grams worth over Rs 17 lakh was seized at the international airport here from a passenger, who allegedly hid the yellow metal in his rectum, Customs officials said.

According to the officials, the passenger who arrived from Dubai here on June 12 was intercepted and after verification was found to be carrying 720 grams gold paste in his rectum.

After melting the gold paste 538.090 grams of 24 carat gold was extracted and it was valued at Rs 17,56,863, they said.
First Published on Jun 13, 2019 11:26 am

