Last Updated : Oct 05, 2019 05:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold worth Rs 1.84cr seized from airlines official, 2 others

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Gold worth Rs 1.84 crore has been seized and three people, including a customer service officer of a private airlines, have been arrested at the international airport here, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said on October 5.

Based on specific intelligence, officials stopped the customer service officer for a check which yielded 42 pieces of gold in two packets,a press release from DRI said.

When asked about the source of the gold, the officer said he had received the packets from two passengers, who had arrived by a flight from Dubai, the release said. On examination, the gold weighed 4.9 kg, it said.

When quizzed, the two passengers and the officer of the private airlines admitted that the precious metal was being smuggled into the country and that they did not have any supporting document, it said.

The three people have been arrested and further investigation has begun, the release added.

First Published on Oct 5, 2019 05:47 pm

tags #DRI #India

