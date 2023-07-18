Gold valued at Rs 1.03 crore seized at Hyderabad airport

Gold valued at Rs 1.03 cr seized at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad Customs officials on July 18 said that they have seized smuggled gold weighing 1.725 kg valued at Rs 1.03 crore pertaining to two cases at the international airport here.

Based on passenger profiling and surveillance, smuggled gold weighing 1,225 grams and 500 grams respectively was seized from two passengers in two separate cases on July 17, a release from Customs department said.

In one case, the passenger arrived at Hyderabad from Kuwait via Dubai while in another case, the passenger arrived from Kuwait via Doha, it said.

Further investigations are on, the release added. PTI VVK KH