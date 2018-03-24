Gold valued at over Rs 50 lakh seized in 5 separate cases

Over 1.7 kg gold, valued at over Rs 50 lakh has been seized by customs officials at the international airport at nearby Nedumbassery in five separate cases.

During the March 18-March 24 period, the Customs Intelligence team seized a total of 1718.49 grams of gold in five separate cases, Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar said.

The seized gold was valued at Rs 53.45 lakh, he said.

It included seizure of five gold biscuits, each weighing 116.64 gms from a Malappuram based passenger who arrived here from Dubai by an Indigo flight early this morning, Kumar said.

He said intelligence officers were keeping a tight vigil on the movements of suspected passengers in and out of Kochi International Airport.