App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 24, 2018 06:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold valued at over Rs 50 lakh seized in 5 separate cases

It included seizure of five gold biscuits, each weighing 116.64 gms from a Malappuram based passenger who arrived here from Dubai by an Indigo flight early this morning.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Over 1.7 kg gold, valued at over Rs 50 lakh has been seized by customs officials at the international airport at nearby Nedumbassery in five separate cases.

During the March 18-March 24 period, the Customs Intelligence team seized a total of 1718.49 grams of gold in five separate cases, Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar said.

The seized gold was valued at  Rs 53.45 lakh, he said.

It included seizure of five gold biscuits, each weighing 116.64 gms from a Malappuram based passenger who arrived here from Dubai by an Indigo flight early this morning, Kumar said.

He said intelligence officers were keeping a tight vigil on the movements of suspected passengers in and out of Kochi International Airport.

tags #Gold #India #Kochi

most popular

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.