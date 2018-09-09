App
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2018 01:16 PM IST

Gold smuggled from UAE seized in train near Nashik, 3 held

The operation was jointly carried out by the Customs Department and the Railway Protection Force

PTI

Gold worth over Rs 23 lakh, smuggled in from UAE and being transported in a train, was seized at Igatpuri railway station near Nashik in Maharashtra Saturday and three persons were arrested in this connection, an official said.

The operation was jointly carried out by the Customs Department and the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

"Three men from Ulhasnagar, who were travelling in Mumbai-bound Gitanjali Express (train no. 12860) from Nagpur, were arrested after the train arrived at Igatpuri railway station Saturday evening," inspector Santosh Barve of Igatpuri RPF said.

"Around 756 grams of gold worth Rs 23.43 lakh, three laptops and as many wrist watches, a mobile and seven bottles of imported liquor were seized from their possession," he said.

The action was taken following a tip-off given by the Customs department.

The accused were identified as Dhiraj Ahuja (29), Harish Kukreja (41) and Vinod Balvani (37), all residents of Ulhasnagar in Thane district of Maharashtra, the official said.

"The arrested trio admitted that the seized gold was flown to Nagpur from Sharjah and it was being taken to Kalyan from Nagpur in the train," Barve said.

Offence was registered against the accused under sections of the Railways Act, 1989 as well as the Customs Act, the official said.
First Published on Sep 9, 2018 01:10 pm

