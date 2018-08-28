App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 08:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold medalist Vinesh Phogat gets engaged at New Delhi airport: Report

She is the first Indian female Greco-Roman wrestler to secure a gold at the Asian Games

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

After securing a historic win for India at the Asian Games in Jakarta, wrestler Vinesh Phogat got engaged to her long-time boyfriend Somvir Rathi at the gates of the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

As per a report by the Times of India, the two got engaged in the presence of family and friends. She is the first Indian female Greco-Roman wrestler to secure a gold at the Asian Games.

Phogat told the publication that she and Somvir have known each other for close to 7-8 years. She also stated that both the families felt that the engagement would call for a grand celebration. Phogat stated that another reason for these celebrations was that she was losing bouts scheduled near her birthday for the last four to five years.

The paper noted that Vinesh turned 24 on Saturday and her fiancée’s family was of the view that it would make for the perfect birthday gift. The cake-cutting ceremony also took place at the airport.

related news

Phogat said they are yet to chalk out future plans for marriage.

She currently has her sights set on the wrestling championships in Budapest and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She also said her personal and professional lives are separate.

Somvir is currently employed at the Railways and has won a medal for wrestling at the national level.
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 05:18 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #video

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.