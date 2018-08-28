Gold medalist Vinesh Phogat gets engaged at New Delhi airport: Report

After securing a historic win for India at the Asian Games in Jakarta, wrestler Vinesh Phogat got engaged to her long-time boyfriend Somvir Rathi at the gates of the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

As per a report by the Times of India, the two got engaged in the presence of family and friends. She is the first Indian female Greco-Roman wrestler to secure a gold at the Asian Games.

Phogat told the publication that she and Somvir have known each other for close to 7-8 years. She also stated that both the families felt that the engagement would call for a grand celebration. Phogat stated that another reason for these celebrations was that she was losing bouts scheduled near her birthday for the last four to five years.

The paper noted that Vinesh turned 24 on Saturday and her fiancée’s family was of the view that it would make for the perfect birthday gift. The cake-cutting ceremony also took place at the airport.

Phogat said they are yet to chalk out future plans for marriage.

She currently has her sights set on the wrestling championships in Budapest and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She also said her personal and professional lives are separate.

Somvir is currently employed at the Railways and has won a medal for wrestling at the national level.