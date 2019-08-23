Gold futures slump on profit booking

Gold futures traded lower by Rs 150 at Rs 38,015 per 10 gram on Friday due to profit booking by participants in tandem with the fall in price of the precious metal overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for October delivery traded lower by Rs 150, or 0.39 per cent, at Rs 38,015 per 10 gram in a business volume of 17,544 lots.

Similarly, gold for December delivery fell Rs 186 to Rs 38,551 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 9,241 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in gold futures to profit booking by participants at the domestic market.