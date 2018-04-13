Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 9 Live: Satish Kumar enters Boxing 91kg final; Prannoy enters Badminton singles SF

Live now
Apr 13, 2018 06:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Badminton | Men's Singles Quarterfinal: Ashwini Ponnappa/Satwik Rankireddy beat Malaysia’s Goh Soon Huat/Lai Shevon Jemie 2-0 (21-19, 21-19), to enter the semi-final.
Badminton | Men's Singles Quarterfinal: India’s HS Prannoy has beaten Sri Lanka’s Dinuka Karunaratna.
Hockey | Men’s Semi-Final: India 2-3 New Zealand (FT)
That’s it! The Indian men’s hockey team will have to play for the bronze medal. New Zealand have beaten them convincingly.
The Kiwis scored two goals in the first quarter and added one in the third. India, scored one goal each in the second and the fourth quarter. India missed key chances in the second half of the game.
Hockey | Men’s Semi-Final: At the end of the third quarter, India 1-3 New Zealand.
Table Tennis | Women's Doubles Gold Medal Match: India's Batra Manika/Das Mouma lose to Singapore's Feng Tianwei/Yu Mengyu to claim the silver medal. The duo lost 11-5, 11-4 and 11-5.
Mausam Khatri claims silver in men's 97 kg freestyle
Wrestler Divya Kakran bags bronze in women's 68 kg freestyle
Pooja Dhanda claims silver in women's 57kg freestyle
Bajrang Punia wins gold in men's freestyle 65kg
Needled: AFI constitutes inquiry committee to prove ouster
3 Indians in boxing finals, Naman Tanwar settles for bronze
The fast-rising trio of Amit Panghal, Gaurav Solanki and Manish Kaushik notched up contrasting victories to enter the finals but teenager Naman Tanwar settled for a bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games boxing competition here today.
Manish, competing in the lightweight 60kg category, edged past Northern Ireland's James McGivern in a closely-contested bout to emerge 4-1 victorious. The 22-year-old, who claimed a gold medal at the Asian Games test event, was at the receiving end of some clean hitting by McGivern but pulled off just enough to get the judges' nod.
"I will be fighting the Aussie (Harry Garside who has qualified for the final). Coach has told me focus on my opponent's mistakes and deliver," he said after the bout. His opponent today, meanwhile, seemed livid at the decision.
"The bronze medal can stay in Australia, I don't do bronze medals," McGivern said after leaving the ring. In the flyweight 52kg category, Gaurav got the better of Sri Lanka's M Ishan Bandara, overcoming a sluggish start, which included being at the receiving end of two eight counts in the first round itself.
Pooja Dhanda makes it to 57kg finals
Naman Tanwar bags bronze in 91 kg boxing event
Craving out a niche: gold medallist Anish Bhanwala creates history
At 15, Anish Bhanwala wins gold and creates history Brisbane
India to appeal against CGF decision to send back two athletes
Athletics duo faces AFI sanctions for needle violation at CWG
Anish Bhanwala wins gold in 25m rapid fire pistol
Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra qualifies for finals
K T Irfan, Rakesh Babu sent home from CWG for breach of No Needle Policy
Here is India's latest medal tally:
Tejaswini Sawant wins gold, Anjum Moudgil scores silver in 50m rifle 3 positions final
Here is India's schedule for the events at Commonwealth Games 2018 Gold Coast today:
Boxing | Men’s +91 kg Semi-Final 1: India’s Satish Kumar has proceeded to the final after Seychelles’ Keddy Agnes retired midway.
Satish’s gold medal match will happen against England’s Frazer Clarke.
Boxing dispatch | 5 Indians in boxing finals, 3 settle for bronze
Asian Games medallists Vikas Krishan (75kg) and Satish Kumar (+91kg) were among the five Indian boxers who entered the finals today, while three others settled for bronze medals in what is turning out to be India's best ever performance inside the ring at the Commonwealth Games.
Joining Vikas and Satish in the finals was the fast-rising trio of Amit Panghal (49kg), Gaurav Solanki (52kg) and Manish Kaushik (60kg). But teenager Naman Tanwar (91kg), former CWG gold-medallist Manoj Kumar (69kg) and Mohammed Husammuddin (56kg) had to be content with bronze medals.
"I am very happy with what we have achieved. It is an unprecedented performance and the challenge now is to ensure that each one of the finalists get gold medals. It is challenging but I am confident that we will do it," India's High Performance Director Santiago Nieva told PTI at the end of the day's proceedings.
Among the third-place finishers, Husammuddin lost 0-5 to Peter McGrail of England, Manoj was beaten by England's Pat McCormack, while the 19-year-old Naman bowed out to local favourite Jason Whateley in an exciting contest to sign off with the biggest medal of his nascent career so far.
As for the winners, Satish's victory was the most awe-inspiring as the Indian's thrashing of Seychelles Keddy Agnes forced his team to throw in the towel in the first round at the Oxenford Studios here. (PTI)
Here’s how India had performed at the last two Commonwealth Games:
2014 Glasgow
Gold: 15
Silver: 20
Bronze: 19
Total: 64
2014 New Delhi
Gold: 38
Silver: 27
Bronze: 36
Total: 101
Hockey | 2nd Men’s Semi-Final: Australia 1-0 England, after the 2nd Quarter. Losing side will compete with India for the bronze medal.
Hockey | Match summary: Bungling India hit out of gold race by Black Sticks
A profligate Indian men's hockey team squandered eight of the nine penalty corners to suffer a 2-3 defeat at hands of lower-ranked New Zealand in the semi-finals of the Commonwealth Games, here today.
Not only the poor conversion but defensive lapses too played a huge rule in India's defeat, which means the silver medallists from the last two editions will now fight in the bronze medal play-off.
Hugo Inglis, Stephen Jenness and Marcus Child scored for New Zealand in the first three quarters. Harmanpreet Singh scored both the goals for India, converting a penalty stroke before finding the net on the eighth penalty corner.
In the fast-paced first quarter, India had first chance to take lead but Mandeep Singh missed out and the team made it worse for itself by fluffing a penalty corner.
The Kiwis though did not miss their chance as forward Hugo Inglis sounded the board with a furious reverse hit. An inexplicable defence lapse allowed Stephen Jenness to double the New Zealand lead.
"The story of the tournament is that we have had enough penalty corners. We created enough chances but we didn't score off those. If you see today, we were in the circle of opponent for 32 times and they countered 14 times. They scored 3 but we only scored 2. The game is about scoring the goals and we don't do that enough," a disappointed coach Sjoerd Marijne said after the match.
The Indian team struggled to penetrate the New Zealand defence. New Zealand earned their first penalty corner in the second quarter but PR Sreejesh thwarted the attempt, saving the team from conceding a 0-3 lead. (PTI)
Boxing | Men’s +91 kg Semi-Final 1: India’s Satish Kumar is currently competing against Seychelles’ Keddy Agnes.
Hockey | 2nd Men’s Semi-Final: Australia and England are set for the second semi-final. Remember, the losing side will compete against India for the bronze medal.
Badminton | Men's Singles Quarterfinal: Ashwini Ponnappa/Satwik Rankireddy beat Malaysia’s Goh Soon Huat/Lai Shevon Jemie 2-0 (21-19, 21-19), to enter the semi-final.
After the initial burst from weightlifters, now shooters and shuttlers are carrying forward the gold rush at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Here are the yellow metal winners so far, in pictures.
Badminton | Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal: Satwik Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa are leading 1-0 against Malaysia’s Goh Soon Huat/Lai Shevon Jemie.
Badminton | Men's Singles Quarterfinal: India’s HS Prannoy has beaten Sri Lanka’s Dinuka Karunaratna.
Boxing: India’s Vikas Krishan advances to men's 75 kg final with 5-0 Steven Donnelly of Northern Ireland.
Krishan will play the final against Cameroon’s Dieudonne Wilfried Seyi Ntsengue on April 14.
Hockey | Men’s Semi-Final: India 2-3 New Zealand (FT)
That’s it! The Indian men’s hockey team will have to play for the bronze medal. New Zealand have beaten them convincingly.
The Kiwis scored two goals in the first quarter and added one in the third. India, scored one goal each in the second and the fourth quarter. India missed key chances in the second half of the game.
In other sports news, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Bangalore tonight. Read more…
IPL 2018 preview: Bangalore aim to exorcise the ghosts at home on Friday the 13th.
Hockey | Men’s Semi-Final: The fourth and the final quarter is under way.
India 1-3 New Zealand. Around 7 minutes remaining.
Hockey | Men’s Semi-Final: At the end of the third quarter, India 1-3 New Zealand.
Table Tennis | Women's Doubles Gold Medal Match: India's Batra Manika/Das Mouma lose to Singapore's Feng Tianwei/Yu Mengyu to claim the silver medal. The duo lost 11-5, 11-4 and 11-5.
Table Tennis | Women's Doubles Gold Medal Match: Singapore's Feng Tianwei/Yu Mengyu are leading 1-0 against India's Batra Manika/Das Mouma, after the first game. Singapore continues to lead in the second game.
India's Bajrang celebrates after defeating Wales' Kane Charig to win gold in men's freestyle 65 kg wrestling event today. (Image: PTI Photo)
Hockey | Men’s Semi-Final: At the end of the second quarter, India 1-2 New Zealand.
Boxing | Men's 56kg Semi-Final 2: England’s Peter McGrail beats India’s Hussamuddin Mohammed 5-0.
Hockey | Men’s Semi-Final: India 1-2 New Zealand in the 2nd Quarter
Table Tennis | Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Sahasrabudhe loses to Malaysia's Ying Ho and Karen Lyne in women's doubles bronze medal match.
Badminton | P V Sidhu qualifies to the women's singles semi-finals after defeating Canada's Brittney Tam in women's singles in quarter-finals 21-14, 21-17.
Table Tennis | India's Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Sahasrabudhe are back as they win the third game against Malaysia's Ying Ho and Karen Lyne in women's doubles bronze medal match.
Table Tennis | India's Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Sahasrabudhe are right behind Malaysia's Ying Ho and Karen Lyne in women's doubles bronze medal match game three.