Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 9 Live: Satish Kumar enters Boxing 91kg final; Prannoy enters Badminton singles SF

Boxing dispatch | 5 Indians in boxing finals, 3 settle for bronze

Asian Games medallists Vikas Krishan (75kg) and Satish Kumar (+91kg) were among the five Indian boxers who entered the finals today, while three others settled for bronze medals in what is turning out to be India's best ever performance inside the ring at the Commonwealth Games.

Joining Vikas and Satish in the finals was the fast-rising trio of Amit Panghal (49kg), Gaurav Solanki (52kg) and Manish Kaushik (60kg). But teenager Naman Tanwar (91kg), former CWG gold-medallist Manoj Kumar (69kg) and Mohammed Husammuddin (56kg) had to be content with bronze medals.

"I am very happy with what we have achieved. It is an unprecedented performance and the challenge now is to ensure that each one of the finalists get gold medals. It is challenging but I am confident that we will do it," India's High Performance Director Santiago Nieva told PTI at the end of the day's proceedings.

Among the third-place finishers, Husammuddin lost 0-5 to Peter McGrail of England, Manoj was beaten by England's Pat McCormack, while the 19-year-old Naman bowed out to local favourite Jason Whateley in an exciting contest to sign off with the biggest medal of his nascent career so far.

As for the winners, Satish's victory was the most awe-inspiring as the Indian's thrashing of Seychelles Keddy Agnes forced his team to throw in the towel in the first round at the Oxenford Studios here. (PTI)