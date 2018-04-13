App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Apr 13, 2018 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 9 Live: Mausam Khatri claims silver, Divya Kakran bags bronze, India's medal tally rises to 39

This blog will keep a track of India's performance in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2018.

highlights

  • Apr 13, 02:29 PM (IST)

    Mausam Khatri claims silver in men's 97 kg freestyle

    Wrestling | Indian wrestler Mausam Khatri claims a silver medal in men's 97 kg freestyle after being defeated by South Africa's Martin Erasmus in the finals. 

  • Apr 13, 08:01 AM (IST)

    Here is India's latest medal tally:

    With Mausam Khatri's silver, Divya Kakran's bronze and Bajranj Punia's gold score, India's medal tally increases to 39.

    Gold - 17

    Silver - 10

    Bronze - 12

     

  • Apr 13, 03:19 PM (IST)


    Hockey | Quite an interesting game to watch as the Indian team gives in their best efforts to qualify for the finals. 

  • Apr 13, 03:17 PM (IST)


    Hockey | New Zealand shoots another goal in men's hockey semi-finals against the India team. 

  • Apr 13, 03:16 PM (IST)
  • Apr 13, 03:15 PM (IST)

    Badminton | P V Sidhu widens her lead in the second round against Canada's Brittney Tam in women's singles quarter-finals. 

  • Apr 13, 03:14 PM (IST)

    Table Tennis |  Malaysia's Ying Ho and Karen Lyne are leading against Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Sahasrabudhe after game the secnd game as well 15-13, 11-7.

  • Apr 13, 03:13 PM (IST)

    Badminton | P V Sindhu is leading in the second game against Canada's Brittney Tam in women's singles quarter-finals. 

  • Apr 13, 03:12 PM (IST)
  • Apr 13, 03:11 PM (IST)

    Hockey | New Zealand shoots a goal in men's hockey semi-finals. 

  • Apr 13, 03:10 PM (IST)


    Table Tennis | Both the teams are giving a tough competition to each other. Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Sahasrabudhe are neck-to-neck with Malaysia's Ying Ho and Karen Lyne. 

  • Apr 13, 03:09 PM (IST)

    Table Tennis | Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Sahasrabudhe are getting back in the game two against Malaysia's Ying Ho and Karen Lyne in women's doubles bronze medal match. 

  • Apr 13, 03:07 PM (IST)


    Badminton | P V Sindhu is leading after the first game against Canada's Brittney Tam in women's singles quarter-finals. 

  • Apr 13, 03:06 PM (IST)


    Table Tennis |  Malaysia's Ying Ho and Karen Lyne are leading after game one 15-13.

  • Apr 13, 03:05 PM (IST)


    Table Tennis |  Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Sahasrabudhe are neck-to-neck with Malaysia's Ying Ho and Karen Lyne in women's doubles even for bronze medal.

  • Apr 13, 03:03 PM (IST)

    Table Tennis | Indian players Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Sahasrabudhe are in action against Malaysia's Ying Ho and Karen Lyne in women's doubles even for bronze medal. 

  • Apr 13, 03:02 PM (IST)
  • Apr 13, 03:02 PM (IST)

    Hockey | Indian men's hockey team are on the ground to take on New Zealand in men's hockey semi-finals. 

  • Apr 13, 03:00 PM (IST)

    Badminton | The women's singles quarter-finals is offering a good show as Sidhu and Tam pose a tough competition to each other. 

  • Apr 13, 02:58 PM (IST)


    Badminton | P V Sindhu is leading in the first game against Canada's Brittney Tam. 

  • Apr 13, 02:57 PM (IST)

    Hockey | Indian men's hockey team will shortly be in action against New Zealand in men's hockey semi-finals. 

  • Apr 13, 02:55 PM (IST)


    Badminton | Indian shuttler P V Sindhu is back in action against Canada's Brittney Tam in women's singles quarter-finals. 

  • Apr 13, 02:51 PM (IST)
  • Apr 13, 02:44 PM (IST)

    Table Tennis | Indian pair Harmeet Desai and Shankar Sanil Shetty lose to England's Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford in men's doubles semi-finals.

  • Apr 13, 02:43 PM (IST)

    Table Tennis | Mouma Das and Manika Batra will also fight for a gold medal in women's doubles. The Indian duo will be up against Singapore's Tainwei Feng and Mengyu Yu. 

  • Apr 13, 02:41 PM (IST)

    Table Tennis | Indian players Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Sahasrabudhe will shortly compete against Malaysia's Ying Ho and Karen Lyne in women's doubles even for bronze medal. 

  • Apr 13, 02:38 PM (IST)
  • Apr 13, 02:35 PM (IST)

    Squash | Indian pair Dipika Pallikal Kathik-Saurav Ghosal qualify for the next round after defeating New Zealand's Joelle King-Paul Coll in the mixed doubles semi-finals. 

  • Apr 13, 02:33 PM (IST)

    Table Tennis | Indian pair Harmeet Desai and Shankar Sanil Shetty struggle to score against England's Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford in men's doubles semi-finals.

  • Apr 13, 02:31 PM (IST)
LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.