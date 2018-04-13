Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 9 Live: Mausam Khatri claims silver, Divya Kakran bags bronze, India's medal tally rises to 39

Live now
Apr 13, 2018 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Mausam Khatri claims silver in men's 97 kg freestyle
Here is India's latest medal tally:
Wrestler Divya Kakran bags bronze in women's 68 kg freestyle
Pooja Dhanda claims silver in women's 57kg freestyle
Bajrang Punia wins gold in men's freestyle 65kg
The fast-rising trio of Amit Panghal, Gaurav Solanki and Manish Kaushik notched up contrasting victories to enter the finals but teenager Naman Tanwar settled for a bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games boxing competition here today.
Manish, competing in the lightweight 60kg category, edged past Northern Ireland's James McGivern in a closely-contested bout to emerge 4-1 victorious. The 22-year-old, who claimed a gold medal at the Asian Games test event, was at the receiving end of some clean hitting by McGivern but pulled off just enough to get the judges' nod.
"I will be fighting the Aussie (Harry Garside who has qualified for the final). Coach has told me focus on my opponent's mistakes and deliver," he said after the bout. His opponent today, meanwhile, seemed livid at the decision.
"The bronze medal can stay in Australia, I don't do bronze medals," McGivern said after leaving the ring. In the flyweight 52kg category, Gaurav got the better of Sri Lanka's M Ishan Bandara, overcoming a sluggish start, which included being at the receiving end of two eight counts in the first round itself.
Here is India's schedule for the events at Commonwealth Games 2018 Gold Coast today:
With Mausam Khatri's silver, Divya Kakran's bronze and Bajranj Punia's gold score, India's medal tally increases to 39.
Gold - 17
Silver - 10
Bronze - 12
Hockey | Quite an interesting game to watch as the Indian team gives in their best efforts to qualify for the finals.
Hockey | New Zealand shoots another goal in men's hockey semi-finals against the India team.
Badminton | P V Sidhu widens her lead in the second round against Canada's Brittney Tam in women's singles quarter-finals.
Table Tennis | Malaysia's Ying Ho and Karen Lyne are leading against Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Sahasrabudhe after game the secnd game as well 15-13, 11-7.
Badminton | P V Sindhu is leading in the second game against Canada's Brittney Tam in women's singles quarter-finals.
Hockey | New Zealand shoots a goal in men's hockey semi-finals.
Table Tennis | Both the teams are giving a tough competition to each other. Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Sahasrabudhe are neck-to-neck with Malaysia's Ying Ho and Karen Lyne.
Table Tennis | Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Sahasrabudhe are getting back in the game two against Malaysia's Ying Ho and Karen Lyne in women's doubles bronze medal match.
Badminton | P V Sindhu is leading after the first game against Canada's Brittney Tam in women's singles quarter-finals.
Table Tennis | Malaysia's Ying Ho and Karen Lyne are leading after game one 15-13.
Table Tennis | Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Sahasrabudhe are neck-to-neck with Malaysia's Ying Ho and Karen Lyne in women's doubles even for bronze medal.
Table Tennis | Indian players Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Sahasrabudhe are in action against Malaysia's Ying Ho and Karen Lyne in women's doubles even for bronze medal.
Hockey | Indian men's hockey team are on the ground to take on New Zealand in men's hockey semi-finals.
Badminton | The women's singles quarter-finals is offering a good show as Sidhu and Tam pose a tough competition to each other.
Badminton | P V Sindhu is leading in the first game against Canada's Brittney Tam.
Hockey | Indian men's hockey team will shortly be in action against New Zealand in men's hockey semi-finals.
Badminton | Indian shuttler P V Sindhu is back in action against Canada's Brittney Tam in women's singles quarter-finals.
Table Tennis | Indian pair Harmeet Desai and Shankar Sanil Shetty lose to England's Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford in men's doubles semi-finals.
Table Tennis | Mouma Das and Manika Batra will also fight for a gold medal in women's doubles. The Indian duo will be up against Singapore's Tainwei Feng and Mengyu Yu.
Table Tennis | Indian players Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Sahasrabudhe will shortly compete against Malaysia's Ying Ho and Karen Lyne in women's doubles even for bronze medal.
Squash | Indian pair Dipika Pallikal Kathik-Saurav Ghosal qualify for the next round after defeating New Zealand's Joelle King-Paul Coll in the mixed doubles semi-finals.
Table Tennis | Indian pair Harmeet Desai and Shankar Sanil Shetty struggle to score against England's Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford in men's doubles semi-finals.