Apr 13, 2018 04:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 9 Live: India lose Hockey SF 3-2 to New Zealand, will play for bronze

This blog will keep a track of India's performance in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2018.

highlights

  • Apr 13, 04:56 PM (IST)

    Badminton | Men's Singles Quarterfinal: India’s HS Prannoy has beaten Sri Lanka’s Dinuka Karunaratna.

  • Apr 13, 04:34 PM (IST)

    Hockey | Men’s Semi-Final: India 2-3 New Zealand (FT)

    That’s it! The Indian men’s hockey team will have to play for the bronze medal. New Zealand have beaten them convincingly.

    The Kiwis scored two goals in the first quarter and added one in the third. India, scored one goal each in the second and the fourth quarter. India missed key chances in the second half of the game.

  • Apr 13, 04:53 PM (IST)

    Boxing: India’s Vikas Krishan advances to men's 75 kg final with 5-0 Steven Donnelly of Northern Ireland.

    Krishan will play the final against Cameroon’s Dieudonne Wilfried Seyi Ntsengue on April 14.

  • Apr 13, 04:27 PM (IST)

    In other sports news, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Bangalore tonight. Read more…

    IPL 2018 preview: Bangalore aim to exorcise the ghosts at home on Friday the 13th.

  • Apr 13, 04:22 PM (IST)

    Hockey | Men’s Semi-Final: The fourth and the final quarter is under way.
    India 1-3 New Zealand. Around 7 minutes remaining.

  • Apr 13, 04:11 PM (IST)

    Hockey | Men’s Semi-Final: At the end of the third quarter, India 1-3 New Zealand.

  • Apr 13, 04:06 PM (IST)

    Table Tennis | Women's Doubles Gold Medal Match: India's Batra Manika/Das Mouma lose to Singapore's Feng Tianwei/Yu Mengyu to claim the silver medal. The duo lost 11-5, 11-4 and 11-5.

  • Apr 13, 03:54 PM (IST)

    Table Tennis | Women's Doubles Gold Medal Match: Singapore's Feng Tianwei/Yu Mengyu are leading 1-0 against India's Batra Manika/Das Mouma, after the first game. Singapore continues to lead in the second game.

  • Apr 13, 03:47 PM (IST)

    India's Bajrang celebrates after defeating Wales' Kane Charig to win gold in men's freestyle 65 kg wrestling event today. (Image: PTI Photo)

    India's Bajrang celebrates after defeating Wales' Kane Charig to win gold in men's freestyle 65 kg wrestling event today. (Image: PTI Photo)
  • Apr 13, 03:43 PM (IST)

    Hockey | Men’s Semi-Final: At the end of the second quarter, India 1-2 New Zealand.

  • Apr 13, 03:42 PM (IST)

    Boxing | Men's 56kg Semi-Final 2: England’s Peter McGrail beats India’s Hussamuddin Mohammed 5-0.

  • Apr 13, 03:39 PM (IST)

    Hockey | Men’s Semi-Final: India 1-2 New Zealand in the 2nd Quarter

  • Apr 13, 03:34 PM (IST)

    Table Tennis | Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Sahasrabudhe loses to Malaysia's Ying Ho and Karen Lyne in women's doubles bronze medal match. 

  • Apr 13, 03:28 PM (IST)
  • Apr 13, 03:27 PM (IST)
  • Apr 13, 03:27 PM (IST)

    Badminton | P V Sidhu qualifies to the women's singles semi-finals after defeating Canada's Brittney Tam in women's singles in quarter-finals 21-14, 21-17. 

  • Apr 13, 03:25 PM (IST)
  • Apr 13, 03:24 PM (IST)

    Table Tennis | India's Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Sahasrabudhe are back as they win the third game against Malaysia's Ying Ho and Karen Lyne in women's doubles bronze medal match. 

  • Apr 13, 03:22 PM (IST)

    Table Tennis | India's Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Sahasrabudhe are right behind Malaysia's Ying Ho and Karen Lyne in women's doubles bronze medal match game three. 

  • Apr 13, 03:19 PM (IST)


    Hockey | Quite an interesting game to watch as the Indian team gives in their best efforts to qualify for the finals. 

  • Apr 13, 03:17 PM (IST)


    Hockey | New Zealand shoots another goal in men's hockey semi-finals against the India team. 

  • Apr 13, 03:16 PM (IST)
  • Apr 13, 03:15 PM (IST)

    Badminton | P V Sidhu widens her lead in the second round against Canada's Brittney Tam in women's singles quarter-finals. 

  • Apr 13, 03:14 PM (IST)

    Table Tennis |  Malaysia's Ying Ho and Karen Lyne are leading against Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Sahasrabudhe after game the secnd game as well 15-13, 11-7.

  • Apr 13, 03:13 PM (IST)

    Badminton | P V Sindhu is leading in the second game against Canada's Brittney Tam in women's singles quarter-finals. 

  • Apr 13, 03:12 PM (IST)
  • Apr 13, 03:11 PM (IST)

    Hockey | New Zealand shoots a goal in men's hockey semi-finals. 

  • Apr 13, 03:10 PM (IST)


    Table Tennis | Both the teams are giving a tough competition to each other. Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Sahasrabudhe are neck-to-neck with Malaysia's Ying Ho and Karen Lyne. 

  • Apr 13, 03:09 PM (IST)

    Table Tennis | Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Sahasrabudhe are getting back in the game two against Malaysia's Ying Ho and Karen Lyne in women's doubles bronze medal match. 

  • Apr 13, 03:07 PM (IST)


    Badminton | P V Sindhu is leading after the first game against Canada's Brittney Tam in women's singles quarter-finals. 

