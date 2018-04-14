Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 10 Live: Sumit Malik wins gold, Sakshi Malik bags bronze, India's medal tally rises to 50

Live now
Apr 14, 2018 01:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Wrestler Sumit Malik claims 125kg gold at CWG Gold Coast
Sakshi Malik bags bronze in women's freestyle 62 kg Nordic System
Here is India’s medal tally so far:
Neeraj Chopra wins gold in men's Javelin throw
Manish Kaushik claims silver in men's 60 kg
Gaurav Solanki wins gold in men's 52 kg
Sanjeev Rajput wins gold in 50m rifle 3 positions
Amit Panghal bags silver in men's 52 kg
Mary Kom claims gold on CWG debut
Mary Kom wins a gold in women's 45-48 kg
Indian wrestler Sumit Malik claimed the gold medal in the men's freestyle 125 kg after his opponent Nigeria's Sinivie Boltic was ruled out of the final due to an injury at the 21st Commonwealth Games, here today.
Sumit defeated Pakistan's Tayab Raza 10-4 in a dramatic bout. It turned out to be an pulsating contest as Sumit was leading early on but Raza came back to reduce the deficit to 2-3 after attacking the Indian's legs. However, Sumit didn't allow his rival to dominate as he displayed incredible athleticism, hopping around the mat to avoid stepping outside the bound after Raza once again had grabbed his leg.
The Indian counterattacked and eventually won comfortably with a big margin. Earlier, Sumit made an incredible comeback to win this bout against Korey Jarvis of Canada. Lagging 0-2 initially, the Indian turned it around to make it 3-2 before drawing level at 3-3. In the dying moments, Sumit flipped Jarvis to win 6-4 in the end.
Sakshi Malik bags bronze in women's freestyle 62 kg Nordic System
Wrestling | India's Sakshi Malik wins against New Zealand's Tayla Ford in women's freestyle 62 kg Nordic System Match 9.
With Sumit Malik's, Neeraj Chopra's gold, Manish Kaushik's silver medal and Sakshi Malik's bronze addition, India's medal tally increases to 50.
Gold: 22
Silver: 13
Bronze: 15
Wrestling | India's Vinesh Phogat will shortly compete against Canada's Jessica Macdonald in women's 50 kg nordic event.
Athletics | Indian men's 4*400 metres relay team did not finish the race in the finals.
Table Tennis | Sharath Achanta loses to Nigeria's Quadri Aruna in men's singles semi-finals.
Wrestling | India's Sakshi Malik is in action against New Zealand's Tayla Ford in women's freestyle 62 kg Nordic System Match 9.
Athletics | Indian men's 4*400 metres relay team is competing in the finals. They have a national best timing of 3:00.91.
Wrestling | India's Sakshi Malik will be up against New Zealand's Tayla Ford in women's freestyle 62 kg Nordic System Match 9.
Table Tennis | Nigeria's Quadri Aruna wins the third game in a row against India's Sharath Achanta in men's singles semi-finals.
Table Tennis | India's Manika Batra will shortly compete against Singapore's Mengyu Yu in wome's singles gold medal match.
Athletics | Indian men's 4*400 metres relay team will shortly compete in the finals. They have a national best timing of 3:00.91.
Table Tennis | India's Sharath Achanta is neck-to-neck aginst Nigeria's Quadri Aruna in the third game in men's singles semi-finals.
Table Tennis | Nigeria's Quadri Aruna wins the first two games 12-10, 11-9 against India's Sharath Achanta in the second game in men's singles semi-finals. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)
Athletics | Indian women's 4*400 metres relay team finishes seventh on track in the finals. They clock a timing of 3:33.61.
Table Tennis | Nigeria's Quadri Aruna widens his lead 10-8 against India's Sharath Achanta in the second game in men's singles semi-finals. Achanta is following Aruna closely.
Athletics | Fingers are crossed as the Indian women's 4*400 metres relay team compete for the finals.
Athletics | Indian women's 4*400 metres relay team are on track for the finals.
Table Tennis | Nigeria's Quadri Aruna is leading 3-2 against India's Sharath Achanta in the second game in men's singles semi-finals. Achanta is following Aruna closely.
Table Tennis | After the first game, Nigeria's Quadri Aruna is leading against India's Sharath Achanta in men's singles semi-finals.
Athletics | Indian women's 4*400 metres relay team is getting ready for the finals. They have a national best timing of 3:26.89, which is the fourth best in the list of qualified teams.