Apr 14, 2018 06:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 10 Live: Satish Kumar bags silver in 91kg Boxing; Ponnappa, Rankireddy lose bronze medal match

This blog will keep a track of India's performance in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2018.

highlights

  • Apr 14, 05:36 PM (IST)

    Badminton | Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match: Ashwini Ponnappa/Satwik Rankireddy lose to Malaysia’s Chan Peng Soon/Goh Liu Ying 0-2 (19-21, 19-21).

  • Apr 14, 05:17 PM (IST)

    Boxing | Men’s 91kg Final: India’s Satish Kumar settles for silver after losing to England's Frazer Clarke, according to media reports.

  • Apr 14, 04:22 PM (IST)

    Boxing | Men’s 75 kg final: India’s Vikas Krishan wins gold medal in men's 75kg. He has beaten Cameroon’s Dieudonne Wilfried Seyi Ntsengue (5-0 decision).

  • Apr 14, 06:10 PM (IST)

    Hockey | Men's Gold Medal Match: Australia has beaten New Zealand 2-0, to bag the gold medal.

  • Apr 14, 05:46 PM (IST)

    Hockey | Men's Gold Medal Match: Australia 2-0 New Zealand in the third quarter.

  • Apr 14, 05:29 PM (IST)
  • Apr 14, 05:13 PM (IST)

    Badminton | Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match: Ashwini Ponnappa/Satwik Rankireddy are trailing. Malaysia’s Chan Peng Soon/Goh Liu Ying won the first game 19-21 and are leading in the second game 4-7.

  • Apr 14, 05:13 PM (IST)

    Mumbai Indians are taking on the Delhi Daredevils. Catch the updates here.

  • Apr 14, 05:05 PM (IST)

    Badminton | Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match: Ashwini Ponnappa/Satwik Rankireddy are taking on Malaysia’s Chan Peng Soon/Goh Liu Ying for the bronze medal.

  • Apr 14, 05:01 PM (IST)

    Men’s Badminton: HS Prannoy loses bronze medal match 21-17, 23-25, 9-21 to England’s Rajiv Ouseph 

  • Apr 14, 05:01 PM (IST)

    Table Tennis | Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match: India's Achanta Sharath Kamal and Gnanasekaran lose to England’s Drinkhall Paul and Pitchford Liam by 2-3 (5-11, 12-10, 11-9, 6-11, 8-11).

    They settle for a silver medal, taking India’s total tally to 58!

  • Apr 14, 04:49 PM (IST)

    Boxing | Men's +91kg Final Bout: India’s Satish Kumar is taking on England’s Frazer Clarke for the gold medal.

  • Apr 14, 04:42 PM (IST)

    India’s medal tally right now:

    Gold: 25
    Silver: 14
    Bronze: 18
    Total: 57

  • Apr 14, 04:40 PM (IST)

    Table Tennis | Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match: India's Achanta Sharath Kamal and Gnanasekaran Sathiyan lost their first game 5-11, against England’s Drinkhall Paul and Pitchford Liam. However, they came back to win the second game 12-10.

  • Apr 14, 04:34 PM (IST)

    Vikas Krishna’s win in the Men’s 75kg Boxing event, takes India’s gold medal tally to 25.

  • Apr 14, 04:22 PM (IST)

    Men’s TT bronze medal match: Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shankar Shetty win first game 11-6 against Yew En Koen Pang and Shao Feng Ethan Poh of Singapore

  • Apr 14, 04:21 PM (IST)

    In IPL news, Mumbai Indians are off to a strong start against Delhi Daredevils. Track live updates here

  • Apr 14, 04:19 PM (IST)

    Hockey | Men’s bronze medal match: England have beaten India 2-1 to clinch the bronze medal.

  • Apr 14, 04:07 PM (IST)

    Table Tennis | Men's Doubles Bronze Medal Match: India's Desai Harmeet/Shetty Sanil Shankar have beaten Singapore's Pang Yew En Koen/Poh Shao Feng Ethan 3-0 (11-5, 11-6, 12-10) to win the bronze medal.

  • Apr 14, 04:04 PM (IST)

    India finish 4th in men's hockey after losing 1-2 to England in bronze medal play-off

  • Apr 14, 03:57 PM (IST)

    Badminton | Men’s Singles Bronze Medal match: India's HS Prannoy wins the first game (21-17) against England's Rajiv Ouseph.

  • Apr 14, 03:55 PM (IST)

    Hockey | Men’s bronze medal match: England 2-1 India (Fourth Quarter)

  • Apr 14, 03:54 PM (IST)

    Men’s hockey bronze play-off match: England leading 2-1 with six minutes left in the match. England keeping most of the possession at the moment, while India are trying to play on the counter.

  • Apr 14, 03:52 PM (IST)

    Badminton - HS Prannoy leading first game 16-12 against England’s Rajiv Ouseph in men's singles bronze medal match 

  • Apr 14, 03:52 PM (IST)
  • Apr 14, 03:46 PM (IST)

    Table Tennis | Men's Doubles Bronze Medal Match: India's Desai Harmeet/Shetty Sanil Shankar are leading againt Singapore's Pang Yew En Koen/Poh Shao Feng Ethan. They won the first game 11-5.

  • Apr 14, 03:20 PM (IST)
  • Apr 14, 03:14 PM (IST)

    Hockey | 26' GOAL! A clever variation involving Amit Rohidas and Varun on the set-piece brings India level!

  • Apr 14, 03:09 PM (IST)

    Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal settle for silver in mixed doubles
     

    Squash | Indian pair Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal settle for a silver medal in mixed doubles after losing to Australia's Donna Urquhart and Cameron Pilley in the final match. 

  • Apr 14, 03:07 PM (IST)
