Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 10 Live: Neeraj Chopra wins gold in Javelin throw, India's medal tally rises to 48



Sanjeev Rajput lords over in 50m rifle 3 positions, claims maiden CWG gold

Shooter Sanjeev Rajput today claimed the 50m rifle 3 positions gold medal by creating a Commonwealth Games record in both qualification and final, ending the Indian shooters' impressive campaign at the mega event on a high.

Rajput smashed the Games record to win the yellow metal at the Belmont Shooting Centre, shooting a total of 454.5.

The 37-year-old qualified for the finals with a record-breaking effort, where he scored a total of 1180 (58x) while breaking Olympic medallist Gagan Narang's existing qualification record of 1166. Rajput did not have the best of start in the finals as he shot 150.5 during the Kneeling stage and Canada and Jersey were ahead of him.

The Navy officer jumped to second place with a staggering 156.3 in prone. With 98.7 from two shots in the standing-elimination stage, he grabbed the lead and stayed in front till laying claim to his maiden CWG gold. Chain Singh, the other Indian shooter in the fray, finished fifth with 419.1.

