Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 10 Live: Neeraj Chopra wins gold in Javelin throw, India's medal tally rises to 48

Apr 14, 2018 11:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Neeraj Chopra wins gold in men's Javelin throw
Here is India’s medal tally so far:
Manish Kaushik claims silver in men's 60 kg
Gaurav Solanki wins gold in men's 52 kg
Sanjeev Rajput wins gold in 50m rifle 3 positions
Amit Panghal bags silver in men's 52 kg
Mary Kom claims gold on CWG debut
Mary Kom wins a gold in women's 45-48 kg
Neeraj Chopra wins gold in men's Javelin throw
Athletics | Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra wins a gold medal in Javelin after throwing the seasonal best at 86.7 metres
With the recent Neeraj Chopra's gold and Manish Kaushik's silver medal addition, India's medal tally increases to 48.
Gold: 21
Silver: 13
Bronze: 14
Athletics | In the track events, India's Jinson Jhonson will be racing shortly in men's 1500 metres final.
Table Tennis | India's Sharath Achanta will shortly take on Nigeria's Quadri Aruna in men's singles semi-finals.
Athletics | All eyes are on Arpinder Singh to bag another medal for the country as he improves his position to the third in men's triple jump finals.
Badminton | England's Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith are leading in the third game 20-16 against Satwik Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa in mixed doubles semi-finals.
Athletics | India's Arpinder Singh rises to the third position in men's triple jump finals.
Sanjeev Rajput lords over in 50m rifle 3 positions, claims maiden CWG gold
Shooter Sanjeev Rajput today claimed the 50m rifle 3 positions gold medal by creating a Commonwealth Games record in both qualification and final, ending the Indian shooters' impressive campaign at the mega event on a high.
Rajput smashed the Games record to win the yellow metal at the Belmont Shooting Centre, shooting a total of 454.5.
The 37-year-old qualified for the finals with a record-breaking effort, where he scored a total of 1180 (58x) while breaking Olympic medallist Gagan Narang's existing qualification record of 1166. Rajput did not have the best of start in the finals as he shot 150.5 during the Kneeling stage and Canada and Jersey were ahead of him.
The Navy officer jumped to second place with a staggering 156.3 in prone. With 98.7 from two shots in the standing-elimination stage, he grabbed the lead and stayed in front till laying claim to his maiden CWG gold. Chain Singh, the other Indian shooter in the fray, finished fifth with 419.1.
Athletics | India's Arpinder Singh is at the fourth position in men's triple jump finals. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)
In the qualification, Rajput aggregated 391 in kneeling, a near-perfect 399 in prone and 390 in standing, while Chain Singh, who was placed second, shot 389 398 and 379 for a cumulative score of 1166 .
Athletics | India's Arpinder Singh is in action in men's triple jump finals.
Neeraj Chopra wins gold in javelin throw at CWG Gold Coast
Neeraj Chopra today became the first Indian javelin thrower to claim a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, with a season's best effort of 86.47m in the final here.
The 20-year-old junior world champion had made the final after achieving the qualifying mark in his very first throw yesterday. Neeraj was favourite for gold here after his 85.94m throw last month at Patiala during Federation Cup National Championships.
The field had been depleted after Olympics and world silver medallist Julius Yego of Kenya failed to qualify for final round, while 2012 Olympic champion and Rio Games bronze winner Keshorn Walcott opted out of the CWG. This is the biggest moment of his nascent career since the junior world gold, for which he set a record.
After the initial burst from weightlifters, now shooters and shuttlers are carrying forward the gold rush at Commonwealth Games 2018. Here are the yellow metal winners so far
Athletics | India's Jinson Jhonson will be racing shortly in men's 1500 metres final.
Badminton | England's Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith come back against Satwik Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa in the second game 14-8 in mixed doubles semi-finals.
Sanjeev Rajput of India poses with his gold medal. (Image: Reuters)
Badminton | Satwik Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa win the first game against England's Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith in mixed doubles semi-finals. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)
Badminton | India's Satwik Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa are neck-to-neck with England's Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith in mixed doubles semi-finals.
Badminton | India's Satwik Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa are in action against England's Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith in mixed doubles semi-finals.