Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 10 Live: Mary Kom wins gold, boxers que for finals, Manika Batra in finals

Apr 14, 2018 08:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Mary Kom wins a gold in women's 45-48 kg
Here is India’s medal tally so far:
Boxing | Experienced boxer Mary Kom wins a gold in women's 45-48 kg after defeating Kristina 0'Hara in the finals.
With Mary Kom's gold, India's medal tally increases to 43.
Gold: 18
Silver: 11
Bronze: 14
The legend of M C Mary Kom (48kg) grew larger as she added the Commonwealth Games gold to her packed medal cabinet, thrashing Northern Ireland's Kristina O'Hara in the final here today.
The 35-year-old five-time world champion and Olympic bronze-medallist was competing in her debut Commonwealh Games, also perhaps her last, and made it a memorable one with yet another dominating performance to claim an unanimous verdict of 5-0.
The 22-year-old O'Hara, who works as a carer at a nursing home when she is not trading punches in the ring, lacked the finesse to counter the experienced Indian and failed to take advantage of her longer reach. Mary Kom struck her at will, her right hooks being especially telling.
By the second round, Mary Kom seemed to be thoroughly enjoying herself in the ring against her timid rival. Mary Kom had claimed the Asian Championships gold five months ago, before ensnaring the top honours at the India Open in January.
She had won a silver medal at the Strandja Memorial Tournament in Bulgaria before coming here.
Boxing | India's Amit will shortly be in action against England's Galal Yafai in men's 46-49kg final bout.
Badminton | India pair Sikki N Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa lose second and third game against Malaysia's Kuan Mei Chow and Vivian Hoo in women's doubles semi-finals.
Wrestling | Indian wrestler Sumit defeats Pakistan's Tayab Raza in men's freestyle 125 kg Nordic System Match 8.
Wrestling | Indian wrestler Somveer defeats his Australian opponent Jayden Lawrence 7-0 for a victory by fall in the 86kg freestyle repechage. He is through to the bronze medal match.
Wrestling | India's Sakshi Malik wins against Nigeria's Aminat Adeniyi in women's freestyle 62 kg Nordic System Match 6.
Boxing | Mary Kom is in action against Kristina 0'Hara in women's 45-48 kg final.
Hockey | England strike the sixth goal.
Wrestling | India's Sumit is in action against Canada's Korey Jarvis in men's freestyle 155 kg Nordic System Match 6.
Hockey | England strike the fourth goal.
Hockey | The experienced Vandana makes another attempt into the goal, the English Goal Keeper dives to block it.
Hockey | The clock is ticking down as India try to find a goal.
Table Tennis | India's Manika Batra is neck-to-neck with Singapore's Tianwei Feng in women's singles semi-finals. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)
Hockey | England strike third goal.
Hockey | Vandana attempts a long shot from the right side of the striking area, saved by the Goal Keeper.
Hockey | England make a goal-line save.
Hockey | Penalty Corner to India.
Hockey | Quarter four begins. India have their task cut out as they will attempt to reduce the gap as the proceedings move to the decisive quarter.
Badminton | India pair Sikki N Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa are in action against Malaysia's Kuan Mei Chow and Vivian Hoo in women's doubles semi-finals.
Wrestling | India's Sakshi Malik will shortly be in action against Nigeria's Aminat Adeniyi in women's freestyle 62 kg Nordic System Match 6.
Hockey | England scores another goal against India.
Hockey | India making frequent penetrations into the striking quarter looking for the much-needed equaliser.
Badminton | India's Satwik Rankireddy and Chandrashekhar Chirag Shetty qualifies for the finals after defeating Sri Lanka's Sachin Dias and Buwaneka Goonethilleka in men's doubles semi-finals.
Hockey | Lalremsiami's attempt goes wide as she tries to deflect a pass by Namita Toppo into the goal.
Badminton | India's Satwik Rankireddy and Chandrashekhar Chirag Shetty are leading in the second game as well against Sri Lanka's Sachin Dias and Buwaneka Goonethilleka in men's doubles semi-finals. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)