Apr 14, 2018 08:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 10 Live: Mary Kom wins gold, boxers que for finals, Manika Batra in finals

This blog will keep a track of India's performance in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2018.

highlights

  • Apr 14, 07:47 AM (IST)

    Mary Kom wins a gold in women's 45-48 kg

    Boxing | Experienced boxer Mary Kom wins a gold in women's 45-48 kg after defeating Kristina 0'Hara in the finals. 

  • Apr 14, 06:21 AM (IST)

    Here is India’s medal tally so far:

    With Mary Kom's gold, India's medal tally increases to 43. 

    Gold: 18
    Silver: 11
    Bronze: 14

  • Apr 14, 08:22 AM (IST)

    Mary Kom claims gold on CWG debut

    The legend of M C Mary Kom (48kg) grew larger as she added the Commonwealth Games gold to her packed medal cabinet, thrashing Northern Ireland's Kristina O'Hara in the final here today.

    The 35-year-old five-time world champion and Olympic bronze-medallist was competing in her debut Commonwealh Games, also perhaps her last, and made it a memorable one with yet another dominating performance to claim an unanimous verdict of 5-0.

    The 22-year-old O'Hara, who works as a carer at a nursing home when she is not trading punches in the ring, lacked the finesse to counter the experienced Indian and failed to take advantage of her longer reach. Mary Kom struck her at will, her right hooks being especially telling.

    By the second round, Mary Kom seemed to be thoroughly enjoying herself in the ring against her timid rival. Mary Kom had claimed the Asian Championships gold five months ago, before ensnaring the top honours at the India Open in January.

    She had won a silver medal at the Strandja Memorial Tournament in Bulgaria before coming here.

  • Apr 14, 08:21 AM (IST)


    Boxing | India's Amit will shortly be in action against England's Galal Yafai in men's 46-49kg final bout. 

  • Apr 14, 08:18 AM (IST)
  • Apr 14, 08:18 AM (IST)

    Badminton | India pair Sikki N Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa lose second and third game against Malaysia's Kuan Mei Chow and Vivian Hoo in women's doubles semi-finals. 

  • Apr 14, 08:10 AM (IST)

    Wrestling | Indian wrestler Sumit defeats Pakistan's Tayab Raza in men's freestyle 125 kg Nordic System Match 8. 

  • Apr 14, 08:08 AM (IST)

    Wrestling | Indian wrestler Somveer defeats his Australian opponent Jayden Lawrence 7-0 for a victory by fall in the 86kg freestyle repechage. He is through to the bronze medal match.

  • Apr 14, 08:04 AM (IST)

    Wrestling | India's Sakshi Malik wins against Nigeria's Aminat Adeniyi in women's freestyle 62 kg Nordic System Match 6. 

  • Apr 14, 07:36 AM (IST)


    Boxing | Mary Kom is in action against Kristina 0'Hara in women's 45-48 kg final. 

  • Apr 14, 07:30 AM (IST)

    Hockey | England strike the sixth goal. 

  • Apr 14, 07:28 AM (IST)

    Wrestling | India's Sumit is in action against Canada's Korey Jarvis in men's freestyle 155 kg Nordic System Match 6. 

  • Apr 14, 07:25 AM (IST)

    Hockey | England strike the fourth goal. 

  • Apr 14, 07:24 AM (IST)

    Hockey | The experienced Vandana makes another attempt into the goal, the English Goal Keeper dives to block it.

  • Apr 14, 07:22 AM (IST)

    Hockey | The clock is ticking down as India try to find a goal.

  • Apr 14, 07:21 AM (IST)

    Table Tennis | India's Manika Batra is neck-to-neck with Singapore's Tianwei Feng in women's singles semi-finals. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)

    Table Tennis | India's Manika Batra is neck-to-neck with Singapore's Tianwei Feng in women's singles semi-finals. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)
  • Apr 14, 07:20 AM (IST)
  • Apr 14, 07:19 AM (IST)

    Hockey | England strike third goal.

  • Apr 14, 07:17 AM (IST)

    Hockey | Vandana attempts a long shot from the right side of the striking area, saved by the Goal Keeper.

  • Apr 14, 07:16 AM (IST)

    Hockey | England make a goal-line save.

  • Apr 14, 07:16 AM (IST)

    Hockey | Penalty Corner to India. 

  • Apr 14, 07:15 AM (IST)

    Hockey | Quarter four begins. India have their task cut out as they will attempt to reduce the gap as the proceedings move to the decisive quarter.

  • Apr 14, 07:12 AM (IST)

    Badminton | India pair Sikki N Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa are in action against Malaysia's Kuan Mei Chow and Vivian Hoo in women's doubles semi-finals. 

  • Apr 14, 07:10 AM (IST)
  • Apr 14, 07:10 AM (IST)


    Wrestling | India's Sakshi Malik will shortly be in action against Nigeria's Aminat Adeniyi in women's freestyle 62 kg Nordic System Match 6. 

  • Apr 14, 07:08 AM (IST)

    Hockey | England scores another goal against India. 

  • Apr 14, 07:06 AM (IST)

    Hockey | India making frequent penetrations into the striking quarter looking for the much-needed equaliser.

  • Apr 14, 07:05 AM (IST)

    Badminton | India's Satwik Rankireddy and Chandrashekhar Chirag Shetty qualifies for the finals after defeating Sri Lanka's Sachin Dias and Buwaneka Goonethilleka in men's doubles semi-finals.

  • Apr 14, 07:03 AM (IST)

    Hockey | Lalremsiami's attempt goes wide as she tries to deflect a pass by Namita Toppo into the goal.

  • Apr 14, 07:03 AM (IST)

    Badminton | India's Satwik Rankireddy and Chandrashekhar Chirag Shetty are leading in the second game as well against Sri Lanka's Sachin Dias and Buwaneka Goonethilleka in men's doubles semi-finals. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)

    Badminton | India's Satwik Rankireddy and Chandrashekhar Chirag Shetty are leading in the second game as well against Sri Lanka's Sachin Dias and Buwaneka Goonethilleka in men's doubles semi-finals. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)
