Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 10 Live: Manish Kaushik claims silver in men's 60 kg, India's medal tally rises to 47



Sanjeev Rajput claims gold in 50m rifle 3 positions

Sanjeev Rajput won the gold medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event with a games record at the 21st Commonwealth Games here today, swelling the Indian shooting team's tally in the mega event.

The 37-year-old Rajput shot 454.5 to bag the top prize after topping the qualification stage with 1180 points at the Belmont Shooting Centre. Chain Singh, the other Indian shooter in the fray, finished fifth with 419.1. In the qualification, Rajput scored 391 in kneeling, 399 in prone and 390 in standing, while Chain Singh, who was placed second, shot 389 398 and 379 for a cumulative score of 1166 . In prone Rajput shot three 100s and a 99.

Canada's Grzegorz Sych clinched the silver medal with 448.4, while Dean Bale of England bagged the bronze with 441.2. Rajput has previously won a silver in the same event at the 2014 Glasgow Games and was a bronze medal winner in the 2006 edition of the Games held in Melbourne. This is first gold medal in CWG and third overall in these Games.

