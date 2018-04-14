App
Apr 14, 2018 09:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 10 Live: Manish Kaushik claims silver in men's 60 kg, India's medal tally rises to 47

This blog will keep a track of India's performance in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2018.

highlights

  • Apr 14, 09:47 AM (IST)

    Manish Kaushik claims silver in men's 60 kg

    Boxing | India's Manish Kaushik claims a silver medal in men's 60 kg after losing to Australia's Harry Garside in the final bout. 

  • Apr 14, 06:21 AM (IST)

    Here is India’s medal tally so far:

    With the recent Manish Kaushik's silver medal addition, India's medal tally increases to 47. 

    Gold: 20
    Silver: 13
    Bronze: 14

  • Apr 14, 09:57 AM (IST)
  • Apr 14, 09:56 AM (IST)

    Badminton | India's H S Prannoy is leading in the second game against Malaysia's  Chong Wei Lee in men's singles semi-finals. Prannoy lost the first game to Lee 21-16. 

  • Apr 14, 09:55 AM (IST)
  • Apr 14, 09:53 AM (IST)


    Athletic | India's Neeraj Chopra and Vipin Kashana will shortly be taking part in men's Javelin throw finals. 

  • Apr 14, 09:51 AM (IST)
  • Apr 14, 09:44 AM (IST)


    Sanjeev Rajput claims gold in 50m rifle 3 positions

    Sanjeev Rajput won the gold medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event with a games record at the 21st Commonwealth Games here today, swelling the Indian shooting team's tally in the mega event.

    The 37-year-old Rajput shot 454.5 to bag the top prize after topping the qualification stage with 1180 points at the Belmont Shooting Centre. Chain Singh, the other Indian shooter in the fray, finished fifth with 419.1. In the qualification, Rajput scored 391 in kneeling, 399 in prone and 390 in standing, while Chain Singh, who was placed second, shot 389 398 and 379 for a cumulative score of 1166 . In prone Rajput shot three 100s and a 99.

    Canada's Grzegorz Sych clinched the silver medal with 448.4, while Dean Bale of England bagged the bronze with 441.2. Rajput has previously won a silver in the same event at the 2014 Glasgow Games and was a bronze medal winner in the 2006 edition of the Games held in Melbourne. This is first gold medal in CWG and third overall in these Games.
     

  • Apr 14, 09:41 AM (IST)

    Badminton | Saina Nehwal wins two games against Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour in women's singles semifinals. 

  • Apr 14, 09:36 AM (IST)


    Squash | Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal moves to the final of the women's squash doubles after defeating England's Laura Massaro and Sarah-Jane Perry in the game 11-10, 11-5. 

  • Apr 14, 09:34 AM (IST)
  • Apr 14, 09:31 AM (IST)

    Boxing | India's Manish Kaushik is in action against Australia's Harry Garside in men's 60 kg final bout. 

  • Apr 14, 09:30 AM (IST)
  • Apr 14, 09:29 AM (IST)

    Badminton | India's H S Prannoy is in action against Malaysia's  Chong Wei Lee in men's singles semi-finals. 

  • Apr 14, 09:27 AM (IST)
  • Apr 14, 09:25 AM (IST)

    Badminton | Indian player Srikanth Kidambi wins the first two games against England's Rajiv Ouseph in men's singles semi-finals. 

  • Apr 14, 09:23 AM (IST)
  • Apr 14, 09:21 AM (IST)

    Gaurav Solanki wins gold in men's 52 kg  

    Boxing | Indian boxer Gaurav Solanki wins a gold medal in men's 52 kg boxing event after defeating Northern Ireland's Brendan Irvine in the finals.  

  • Apr 14, 09:18 AM (IST)

    Sanjeev Rajput wins gold in 50m rifle 3 positions

    Shooting | India's Sanjeev Rajput wins a gold medal in men's 50 m rifle 3 positions. Rajput sets a new games record at 454.5.

  • Apr 14, 09:12 AM (IST)

    Boxing | India's Manish Kaushik will be taking on Australia's Harry Garside in men's 60 kg final bout in a short while. 

  • Apr 14, 09:11 AM (IST)
  • Apr 14, 09:10 AM (IST)

    Badminton | Indian player Srikanth Kidambi is ledaing in the second game after winning the first game against England's Rajiv Ouseph in men's singles semi-finals. 

  • Apr 14, 09:06 AM (IST)

    Boxing | Indian boxer Gaurav Solanki is in action against Northern Ireland's Brendan Irvine in men's 52 kg finals. 

  • Apr 14, 09:05 AM (IST)

    Badminton | Indian player Srikanth Kidambi is leading in the first game against England's Rajiv Ouseph in men's singles semi-finals. 

  • Apr 14, 09:04 AM (IST)
  • Apr 14, 09:00 AM (IST)

    Badminton | Saina Nehwal is leading even in the second game against Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour in women's singles semifinals. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)

  • Apr 14, 08:57 AM (IST)

    Amit Panghal bags silver in men's 52 kg

    Boxing | Indian boxer Amit Panghal claims a silver medal after being defeated by England's Galal Yafai in men's 46-49kg final bout. 

  • Apr 14, 08:54 AM (IST)
  • Apr 14, 08:51 AM (IST)

    Badminton | Saina Nehwal wins the first game against Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour in women's singles semifinals. 

  • Apr 14, 08:49 AM (IST)

    Boxing | Amit Panghal is giving his best to score a yellow metal in the game. 

