Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 10 Live: England strike 4th goal against India in hockey bronze match

Apr 14, 2018 07:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Here is India’s medal tally so far:
Gold: 17
Silver: 11
Bronze: 14
Total: 42
Hockey | England strike the fourth goal.
Hockey | The experienced Vandana makes another attempt into the goal, the English Goal Keeper dives to block it.
Hockey | The clock is ticking down as India try to find a goal.
Table Tennis | India's Manika Batra is neck-to-neck with Singapore's Tianwei Feng in women's singles semi-finals. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)
Hockey | England strike third goal.
Hockey | Vandana attempts a long shot from the right side of the striking area, saved by the Goal Keeper.
Hockey | England make a goal-line save.
Hockey | Penalty Corner to India.
Hockey | Quarter four begins. India have their task cut out as they will attempt to reduce the gap as the proceedings move to the decisive quarter.
Badminton | India pair Sikki N Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa are in action against Malaysia's Kuan Mei Chow and Vivian Hoo in women's doubles semi-finals.
Wrestling | India's Sakshi Malik will shortly be in action against Nigeria's Aminat adeniyi in women's freestyle 62 kg Nordic System Match 6.
Hockey | England scores another goal against India.
Hockey | India making frequent penetrations into the striking quarter looking for the much-needed equaliser.
Badminton | India's Satwik Rankireddy and Chandrashekhar Chirag Shetty qualifies for the finals after defeating Sri Lanka's Sachin Dias and Buwaneka Goonethilleka in men's doubles semi-finals.
Hockey | Lalremsiami's attempt goes wide as she tries to deflect a pass by Namita Toppo into the goal.
Badminton | India's Satwik Rankireddy and Chandrashekhar Chirag Shetty are leading in the second game as well against Sri Lanka's Sachin Dias and Buwaneka Goonethilleka in men's doubles semi-finals. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)
Hockey | Vandana tries to deflect the ball into the goal from a close range but the Goal Keeper blocks the shot.
Hockey | Deep Grace Ekka and skipper Rani Rampal's consolidated effort thwarts England's attempt.
Hockey | Penalty Corner to England.
Table Tennis | India's Manika Batra wins the first game against Singapore's Tianwei Feng in women's singles semi-finals.
Hockey | India try a variation this time but the attempt gets cleared by the first rush of English defence.
Hockey | 32' Third Penalty Corner in a row.
Hockey | Penalty Corner to India.
Hockey | Quarter 3 begins. Some good news for India, as Vandana is back into the game. Her presence will definitely lift the team's morale.
Badminton | India's Satwik Rankireddy and Chandrashekhar Chirag Shetty win the first game against Sri Lanka's Sachin Dias and Buwaneka Goonethilleka in men's doubles semi-finals.
Table Tennis | India's Manika Batra is up against Singapore's Tianwei Feng in women's singles semi-finals.