Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 10 Live: Badminton pair Sikki N Reddy, Ashwini Ponnappa win bronze,India's tally shoots to 53

Apr 14, 2018 02:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Badminton pair Sikki N Reddy, Ashwini Ponnappa win bronze
Somveer wins bronze in men's freestyle 86 kg
Here is India’s medal tally so far:
Vinesh Phogat wins gold in women's 50 kg nordic event
Wrestler Sumit Malik claims 125kg gold at CWG Gold Coast
Sakshi Malik bags bronze in women's freestyle 62 kg Nordic System
Neeraj Chopra wins gold in men's Javelin throw
Manish Kaushik claims silver in men's 60 kg
Gaurav Solanki wins gold in men's 52 kg
Sanjeev Rajput wins gold in 50m rifle 3 positions
Amit Panghal bags silver in men's 52 kg
Mary Kom claims gold on CWG debut
Mary Kom wins a gold in women's 45-48 kg
Badminton | India's Sikki N Reddy and Ashwini ponnappa win a bronze medal each after defeating Australia's Mapasa Setyana and Gronya Somerville.
Wrestling | India's Somveer wins a bronze medal in men's freestyle 86 kg bronze medal match after defeating Canada's Alexander Moore.
With Sumit Malik's, Neeraj Chopra's gold, Manish Kaushik's silver medal and Somveer's bronze addition, India's medal tally increases to 52.
Gold: 23
Silver: 13
Bronze: 16
Hockey | GOAL! England draw first blood in this encounter and take the lead from the set-piece opportunity through Sam Ward's drag-flick.
Table Tennis | India's Manika Batra wins the first game against Singapore's Mengyu Yu in wome's singles gold medal match.
Squash | Indian pair Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal are neck-to-neck (4-4) in the first game with Australia's Donna Urquhart and Cameron Pilley in mixed doubles gold medal match.
Table Tennis | India's Manika Batra is leading in the first game against Singapore's Mengyu Yu in wome's singles gold medal match.
Squash | Indian pair Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal are up against Australia's Donna Urquhart and Cameron Pilley in mixed doubles gold medal match.
Hockey | Alongside in hockey, Indian men's hockey team is on turf to take on England's team in a bid to bag a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2018.
Table Tennis | India's Manika Batra is in action against Singapore's Mengyu Yu in wome's singles gold medal match.
Squash | Indian pair Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal will be up against Australia's Donna Urquhart and Cameron Pilley in mixed doubles gold medal match shortly.
Badminton | Here's how the battle between Australia's Mapasa Setyana-Gronya Somerville and India's Sikki N Reddy-Ashwini Ponnappa looks like: (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)
Table Tennis | India's Manika Batra will shortly compete against Singapore's Mengyu Yu in wome's singles gold medal match.
Badminton | India's Sikki N Reddy and Ashwini ponnappa are leading in the second game 16-15 against Australia's Mapasa Setyana and Gronya Somerville in women's doubles bronze medal match.
Hockey | Indian men's hockey team will be on turf soon to take on England's team in a bid to bag a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2018.
Badminton | Battle between Australia's Mapasa Setyana and Gronya Somerville and India's Sikki N Reddy-Ashwini Ponnappa continue in the second game of women's doubles bronze medal match.
Badminton | Quite a close competition between Australia's Mapasa Setyana and Gronya Somerville and India's Sikki N Reddy-Ashwini Ponnappa in the second game in women's doubles bronze medal match.
Badminton | India's H S Prannoy will be up against Englan's Rajiv Ouseph in men's single bronze medal match soon.
Badminton | Australia's Mapasa Setyana and Gronya Somerville are leading 5-1 against the Indian duo Sikki N Reddy-Ashwini ponnappa in the second game in women's doubles bronze medal match.
Badminton | The Indian duo Sikki N Reddy-Ashwini ponnappa win the first game 21-19 against Australia's Mapasa Setyana and Gronya Somerville in women's doubles bronze medal match. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)
Badminton | A close game (20-18) is on between the pairs Sikki N Reddy-Ashwini ponnappa and Soon Peng Chan-Ying Liu Goh in women's doubles bronze medal match.
Badminton | Indian duo Sikki N Reddy and Ashwini ponnappa are leading in the first game against Malaysia's Soon Peng Chan and Ying Liu Goh in women's doubles bronze medal match.