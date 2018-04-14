Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 10 Live: Badminton pair Sikki N Reddy, Ashwini Ponnappa win bronze,India's tally shoots to 53



Mary Kom credits obsessive training for fighting fit body at 35

Almost every medal that is there to be taken is in her kitty but M C Mary Kom says she still trains like a maniac, the latest result of the regimen being a gold on debut at the Commonwealth Games here.

The 35-year-old mother-of-three, who has five world titles and an Olympic bronze medal, is seen as a sporting icon not just in India but also in other countries. Crowned Asian champion just months ago, Mary Kom added the light flyweight (48kg) Commonwealth crown to her tally today.

"The secret to my success is my fitness and I am very quick. I plan well before bouts. I am lucky that I can catch my opponents within seconds. I am able to read them very quickly," a giggling Mary Kom said at the end of her CWG campaign.

"I don't have injuries, all I have is minor issues like cramps sometime," she added. And the secret to her fitness levels and to an extent her calm demeanour in the ring is a training regimen that she refuses to let go even one day. "When I decide something with my head and heart than even my husband cannot stop me. He sometimes tells me to take it easy after competition but I can't help it," she said.

