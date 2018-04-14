App
Apr 14, 2018 02:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 10 Live: Badminton pair Sikki N Reddy, Ashwini Ponnappa win bronze,India's tally shoots to 53

This blog will keep a track of India's performance in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2018.

highlights

  • Apr 14, 02:27 PM (IST)

    Badminton pair Sikki N Reddy, Ashwini Ponnappa win bronze

    Badminton | India's Sikki N Reddy and Ashwini ponnappa win a bronze medal each after defeating Australia's Mapasa Setyana and Gronya Somerville. 

  • Apr 14, 01:44 PM (IST)

    Somveer wins bronze in men's freestyle 86 kg

    Wrestling | India's Somveer wins a bronze medal in men's freestyle 86 kg bronze medal match after defeating Canada's Alexander Moore.

  • Apr 14, 06:21 AM (IST)

    Here is India’s medal tally so far:

    With Sumit Malik's, Neeraj Chopra's gold, Manish Kaushik's silver medal and Somveer's bronze addition, India's medal tally increases to 52. 

    Gold: 23
    Silver: 13
    Bronze: 16

  • Apr 14, 02:43 PM (IST)

    Hockey | GOAL! England draw first blood in this encounter and take the lead from the set-piece opportunity through Sam Ward's drag-flick.

  • Apr 14, 02:42 PM (IST)

    Table Tennis | India's Manika Batra wins the first game against Singapore's Mengyu Yu in wome's singles gold medal match. 

  • Apr 14, 02:41 PM (IST)

    Squash | Indian pair Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal are neck-to-neck (4-4) in the first game with Australia's Donna Urquhart and Cameron Pilley in mixed doubles gold medal match. 

    Table Tennis | India's Manika Batra is leading in the first game against Singapore's Mengyu Yu in wome's singles gold medal match. 

  • Apr 14, 02:38 PM (IST)

    Squash | Indian pair Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal are up against Australia's Donna Urquhart and Cameron Pilley in mixed doubles gold medal match. 

  • Apr 14, 02:36 PM (IST)

    Hockey | Alongside in hockey, Indian men's hockey team is on turf to take on England's team in a bid to bag a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2018.

  • Apr 14, 02:35 PM (IST)

    Table Tennis | India's Manika Batra is in action against Singapore's Mengyu Yu in wome's singles gold medal match.

  • Apr 14, 02:22 PM (IST)


    Squash | Indian pair Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal will be up against Australia's Donna Urquhart and Cameron Pilley in mixed doubles gold medal match shortly. 

    Badminton | Here's how the battle between Australia's Mapasa Setyana-Gronya Somerville and India's Sikki N Reddy-Ashwini Ponnappa looks like: (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)

  • Apr 14, 02:17 PM (IST)

    Table Tennis | India's Manika Batra will shortly compete against Singapore's Mengyu Yu in wome's singles gold medal match. 

  • Apr 14, 02:15 PM (IST)

    Badminton | India's Sikki N Reddy and Ashwini ponnappa are leading in the second game 16-15 against Australia's Mapasa Setyana and Gronya Somerville in women's doubles bronze medal match. 

    Hockey | Indian men's hockey team will be on turf soon to take on England's team in a bid to bag a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2018.  

  • Apr 14, 02:11 PM (IST)

    Badminton | Battle between Australia's Mapasa Setyana and Gronya Somerville and India's Sikki N Reddy-Ashwini Ponnappa continue in the second game of women's doubles bronze medal match. 

  • Apr 14, 02:06 PM (IST)

    Badminton | Quite a close competition between Australia's Mapasa Setyana and Gronya Somerville and India's Sikki N Reddy-Ashwini Ponnappa in the second game in women's doubles bronze medal match. 

  • Apr 14, 02:04 PM (IST)


    Mary Kom credits obsessive training for fighting fit body at 35

    Almost every medal that is there to be taken is in her kitty but M C Mary Kom says she still trains like a maniac, the latest result of the regimen being a gold on debut at the Commonwealth Games here.

    The 35-year-old mother-of-three, who has five world titles and an Olympic bronze medal, is seen as a sporting icon not just in India but also in other countries. Crowned Asian champion just months ago, Mary Kom added the light flyweight (48kg) Commonwealth crown to her tally today.

    "The secret to my success is my fitness and I am very quick. I plan well before bouts. I am lucky that I can catch my opponents within seconds. I am able to read them very quickly," a giggling Mary Kom said at the end of her CWG campaign.

    "I don't have injuries, all I have is minor issues like cramps sometime," she added. And the secret to her fitness levels and to an extent her calm demeanour in the ring is a training regimen that she refuses to let go even one day. "When I decide something with my head and heart than even my husband cannot stop me. He sometimes tells me to take it easy after competition but I can't help it," she said.
     

  • Apr 14, 02:03 PM (IST)


    Badminton | India's H S Prannoy will be up against Englan's Rajiv Ouseph in men's single bronze medal match soon. 

  • Apr 14, 02:00 PM (IST)

    Badminton | Australia's Mapasa Setyana and Gronya Somerville are leading 5-1 against the Indian duo Sikki N Reddy-Ashwini ponnappa in the second game in women's doubles bronze medal match. 

  • Apr 14, 01:58 PM (IST)

    Badminton | The Indian duo Sikki N Reddy-Ashwini ponnappa win the first game 21-19 against Australia's Mapasa Setyana and Gronya Somerville in women's doubles bronze medal match. (Image: Commonwealth Games official website)

    Badminton | A close game (20-18) is on between the pairs Sikki N Reddy-Ashwini ponnappa and Soon Peng Chan-Ying Liu Goh in women's doubles bronze medal match. 

  • Apr 14, 01:51 PM (IST)


    Badminton | Indian duo Sikki N Reddy and Ashwini ponnappa are leading in the first game against Malaysia's Soon Peng Chan and Ying Liu Goh in women's doubles bronze medal match. 

