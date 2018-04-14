Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 10 Highlights: Vikas Krishan bags 75kg Boxing gold; Men's hockey team loses bronze medal match

Live now
highlights
Dipika Pallikal questions 'shocking decisions' after losing mixed doubles final
Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal settle for silver in mixed doubles
Manika Batra wins gold in women's singles
Badminton pair Sikki N Reddy, Ashwini Ponnappa win bronze
Somveer wins bronze in men's freestyle 86 kg
Vinesh Phogat wins gold in women's 50 kg nordic event
Wrestler Sumit Malik claims 125kg gold at CWG Gold Coast
Sakshi Malik bags bronze in women's freestyle 62 kg Nordic System
Neeraj Chopra wins gold in men's Javelin throw
Manish Kaushik claims silver in men's 60 kg
Gaurav Solanki wins gold in men's 52 kg
Sanjeev Rajput wins gold in 50m rifle 3 positions
Amit Panghal bags silver in men's 52 kg
Mary Kom claims gold on CWG debut
Mary Kom wins a gold in women's 45-48 kg
Here is India’s medal tally so far:
Dipika Pallikal today questioned the "shocking decisions" taken by the referees after she and Saurav Ghosal had to settle for a silver, the first ever mixed doubles medal for India at the Commonwealth Games.
The Indian pair fought hard before losing to Australia's Donna Urquhart and Cameron Pilley 8-11, 10-11 in a gruelling gold medal match.
The crowd was expectedly supporting the locals and Pallikal feels the quality of refereeing too did not help their cause.
"Shocking decisions were made during the final. I felt it could have changed whole scenario of the match if those decisions were fair. But that's sport," Pallikal told PTI.
"I think we can be proud of what we (Saurav and I) have achieved this week. Obviously disappointed to lose out on the gold we can be proud of the way we played. There are some days when you have to just hold your head high and say we tried our best but it wasn't to be," she added. (PTI)
In other sports news, IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad, two victories, have got off the blocks in style but Kolkata Knight Riders have also fared well with an emphatic victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore before losing a thriller against Chennai Super Kings.
Read the full preview here.
Hockey | Men's Gold Medal Match: Australia 2-0 New Zealand in the third quarter.
Badminton | Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match: Ashwini Ponnappa/Satwik Rankireddy are trailing. Malaysia’s Chan Peng Soon/Goh Liu Ying won the first game 19-21 and are leading in the second game 4-7.
Badminton | Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match: Ashwini Ponnappa/Satwik Rankireddy are taking on Malaysia’s Chan Peng Soon/Goh Liu Ying for the bronze medal.
Boxing | Men's +91kg Final Bout: India’s Satish Kumar is taking on England’s Frazer Clarke for the gold medal.
India’s medal tally right now:
Gold: 25
Silver: 14
Bronze: 18
Total: 57
Table Tennis | Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match: India's Achanta Sharath Kamal and Gnanasekaran Sathiyan lost their first game 5-11, against England’s Drinkhall Paul and Pitchford Liam. However, they came back to win the second game 12-10.
Men’s TT bronze medal match: Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shankar Shetty win first game 11-6 against Yew En Koen Pang and Shao Feng Ethan Poh of Singapore
In IPL news, Mumbai Indians are off to a strong start against Delhi Daredevils. Track live updates here
Table Tennis | Men's Doubles Bronze Medal Match: India's Desai Harmeet/Shetty Sanil Shankar have beaten Singapore's Pang Yew En Koen/Poh Shao Feng Ethan 3-0 (11-5, 11-6, 12-10) to win the bronze medal.
Badminton | Men’s Singles Bronze Medal match: India's HS Prannoy wins the first game (21-17) against England's Rajiv Ouseph.
Hockey | Men’s bronze medal match: England 2-1 India (Fourth Quarter)
Men’s hockey bronze play-off match: England leading 2-1 with six minutes left in the match. England keeping most of the possession at the moment, while India are trying to play on the counter.
Badminton - HS Prannoy leading first game 16-12 against England’s Rajiv Ouseph in men's singles bronze medal match
Table Tennis | Men's Doubles Bronze Medal Match: India's Desai Harmeet/Shetty Sanil Shankar are leading againt Singapore's Pang Yew En Koen/Poh Shao Feng Ethan. They won the first game 11-5.