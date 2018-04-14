Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 10 Highlights: Sumit Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Manika Batra add to India’s gold rush

Dipika Pallikal questions 'shocking decisions' after losing mixed doubles final

Dipika Pallikal today questioned the "shocking decisions" taken by the referees after she and Saurav Ghosal had to settle for a silver, the first ever mixed doubles medal for India at the Commonwealth Games.

The Indian pair fought hard before losing to Australia's Donna Urquhart and Cameron Pilley 8-11, 10-11 in a gruelling gold medal match.

The crowd was expectedly supporting the locals and Pallikal feels the quality of refereeing too did not help their cause.

"Shocking decisions were made during the final. I felt it could have changed whole scenario of the match if those decisions were fair. But that's sport," Pallikal told PTI.

"I think we can be proud of what we (Saurav and I) have achieved this week. Obviously disappointed to lose out on the gold we can be proud of the way we played. There are some days when you have to just hold your head high and say we tried our best but it wasn't to be," she added. (PTI)