Gokalpur Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Gokalpur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Gokalpur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in North East district.

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 74.23% and in 2013, 71.68% of Gokalpur's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Fateh Singh of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 31968 votes which was 21.86% of the total votes polled. Fateh Singh polled a total of 146240 (48.71%) votes.

BJP's Ranjeet Singh won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the IND candidate by a margin of 1922 (1.5%) votes. Ranjeet Singh polled 128054 which was 27.24% of the total votes polled.