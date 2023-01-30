 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Going to my home': Rahul's message to Priyanka, Sonia ahead of J&K leg of Yatra

Jan 30, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others during the flag hoisting ceremony at the Congress Headquarters at the end of party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Srinagar, on January 30, 2023.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had sent a message to his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and mother Sonia Gandhi before the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Jammu and Kashmir, saying that he was "going to his home".

This was narrated by Rahul Gandhi's sibling Priyanka Gandhi at a rally to mark the culmination of the nearly five month-long Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

Later, Rahul Gandhi said he had tears in his eyes when Priyanka Gandhi talked about his message.

The Gandhis have their familial roots in Jammu and Kashmir.