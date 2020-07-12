Godman raped minors in UP ashram after intoxicating them with ‘COVID-19 medicine’

Bhakti Bhushan Govind, a godman who runs an ashram in Uttar Pradesh’s Shukratal near Muzaffarnagar, and his associate Mohan Das were arrested under the POCSO Act for sodomising minors.

Children, who were sent to the ashram by their parents with the hopes of getting a good education, have revealed that the godman would intoxicate them with alcohol every evening and rape them. Govind would force them to drink alcohol under the guise of providing them with "coronavirus medicine" and then watch porn and sodomise them. Those who opposed would get beaten up, reported the Times of India.

The incident came to light after a 10-year-old victim revealed the horrors he went through to the Child Welfare Committee. The boy from Mizoram was among the 10 boys who were rescued following a tip-off from an inmate who was thrown out for raising objections to the sexual abuse.

The rescued children hail from the northeastern states of Tripura and Mizoram, and all are aged between nine and 16 years, save one, who is 18 years old. They were brought to the ashram by the cook, who has been identified as Govind Das.

An FIR was lodged at the Bhopa Police Station, who said medical examination has confirmed that the kids were sexually abused.