Godhra train burning case: 2 accused found guilty, 3 acquitted by SIT court

A special trial court sentenced two persons to life imprisonment and acquitted three others in the Godhra Sabarmati Express train burning case, according to a report by News18.

Special judge HC Vora convicted Farooq Bhana and Imran Sheru and awarded them life sentence.

The court acquitted Hussain Suleman Mohan, Kasam Bhamedi and Faruk Dhantiya.

The five men had been apprehended in 2015-2016.

Eight accused in the case are still absconding.

Earlier, the special SIT court had convicted 31 people in the case on March 1, 2011. The court had later awarded death sentence to 11 of them and life imprisonment to 20 others.

Fifty passengers, mostly kar sevaks, returning from Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh were killed in S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express on February 27, 2002. The train burning incident triggered state-wide communal riots that left at least 1,000 dead.

