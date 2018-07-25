Godhra Civil Court attaches a government vehicle due to delay in paying compensation to farmers

In 1974, the land of farmers from the Godhra taluka had been acquired for the Panam Dam project. While these farmers were provided compensation in the court in 1986, they challenged the amount awarded as compensation since it was not sufficient. The Godhra Civil Court heard the case and awarded a judgement in favour of the farmers in 2015. Since the department failed to pay the additional compensation amount, an executive petition was moved to lead to attachment of the properties of the department. The vehicle of an executive engineer of the Panam Dam project was seized too.

As per a report in The Times of India, the Court ordered attachment of the properties of the department on Saturday. The report quoted the advocate for the petitioners, Yusuf Charkha as saying, “All put together, the compensation for the farmers amounted to around Rs eight lakh including interest. After the award was given in favour of the farmers, we waited for nearly a year before moving the execution petition seeking the attachment of the properties of the department.”

The report also quoted the Panam Dam project executive engineer Vijay Shah who said that they had sought an opinion from the government pleader on the case. Further, he stated that they had filed an appeal against the lower court order and also that they have informed their higher-ups about the attachment of the vehicle.